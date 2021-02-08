A hole in the LSU men’s basketball schedule could be filled in by Wednesday.
LSU has an opening on Feb. 17 because the game originally set for that date was moved up to Jan. 9 when its game at Missouri was postponed because of COVID-19 issues the Missouri program.
With one day’s notice, LSU was sent to Oxford, Mississippi, to play Ole Miss instead and the Tigers managed to come away with a 75-61 victory.
LSU coach Will Wade said Monday he hopes to hear from the Southeastern Conference office about a possible fill-in game — perhaps as early as Wednesday.
An SEC spokesman told The Advocate on Monday afternoon the league was “exploring the options of potential schedule moves.”
Just as it did during football season, the SEC has tried to re-arrange the basketball schedule to make sure its member institutions get as many games in as possible in during this pandemic-curtailed season.
In addition to moving up the LSU-Ole Miss game, the league Sunday morning postponed two games set for Wednesday night — Georgia at Texas A&M and Florida at Tennessee — and moved one game up.
In announcing the postponement of the two games, the SEC said it would move the Georgia-Tennessee game of March 3 to Wednesday night in order to have just two teams idle instead of four.
Both Texas A&M and Florida had their Saturday games postponed because of COVID protocols within their programs. The Gators were scheduled to play LSU in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Wade also confirmed to The Advocate that if the league office can’t arrange a game for Feb. 17, he would search for a nonconference foe to play the Tigers in the PMAC that evening.
Wade has a ready list of possible opponents, which came into play in the fall when he was able to bring in Southeastern and Sam Houston State in on short notice, although it could be more difficult now because teams are in the midst of conference schedules.
Texas Southern was also supposed to play here on Dec. 26, but it had to cancel because of COVID issues. Wade ultimately got Nicholls State to come in as a late replacement for that game.
After having the Florida game postponed, LSU is scheduled to play at Mississippi State on Wednesday night and host No. 16 Tennessee on Saturday.
League play continues Tuesday night with three games on the schedule, including a matchup between league-leading Alabama and South Carolina.
While Alabama holds a three-game lead over Missouri, which handed the Crimson Tide their first league loss on Saturday, the next eight teams in the standings all have six or five victories.
LSU is in that group with the Tigers (6-4) in a third-place tie with Tennessee, Florida and Arkansas. That foursome is a half-game behind Missouri and 3½ games behind Alabama.