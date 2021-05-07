GULF SHORES, Ala. — The No. 4 seed LSU beach volleyball team split two matches to open the NCAA championships Friday, losing 3-2 to No. 5 Loyola Marymount before beating No. 8 TCU 3-1 in an elimination match.
Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss remained unbeaten on Court 1, winning 21-16 and 22-20 against Loyola Marymount, and the Tigers also won on Court 5 with Olivia Ordonez and Kahlee York winning 21-18, 21-17.
But the Lions claimed straight-set wins on the other three courts, with LMU's 21-18, 21-7 victory on Court 4 the clincher.
"We knew that LMU would be a tough matchup," LSU coach Russell Brock said in a release. "They are a solid team with great coaching. They handled that moment better than we did."
But with its season on the line in the afternoon session, LSU took care of business against TCU.
Kloth and Nuss won 21-17, 21-19 — improving to 34-0 as a pair this season with their 31st consecutive straight-set victory.
TCU evened the match on Court 2, but LSU victories from Jass Lansman and Sydney Moore (21-14, 21-16 on Court 4) and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Toni Rodriguez (21-12, 21-17 on Court 4) clinched the match for the Tigers. Ordonez and York also led on their court 21-9, 19-11 when the match was ended because LSU had clinched victory.
"We had to regroup after this morning after we didn't get the win, but we came back after that game and regrouped," Rodriguez said. "We went in with an attack mindset and just went after them."
LSU will face another elimination match at 1 p.m. Saturday against the loser of Friday afternoon's match between No. 2 USC and No. 3 Florida State.
If the Tigers win that one, they'll face another elimination match at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Every time we step in the sand now, we know it's going to be win or go home," Brock said. "If it's pretty, if it's ugly or if it's somewhere in between, we've got to find a way to get it done."