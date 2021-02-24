The LSU softball team is in a similar position to one week ago, facing a step up in competition in multi-team series. But this time the Tigers go in with a little more clarity.
No. 11 LSU takes on No. 9 UL in the four team LSU-UL Invitational beginning Thursday. LSU plays a 6 p.m. game at UL Thursday; a doubleheader at home against Oklahoma State beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and another home doubleheader Saturday against UL at 3 p.m. and Buffalo at 5:30 p.m.
Last weekend, LSU (7-3) allowed 26 runs and committed eight errors in splitting four games against Liberty and Alabama. The Lady Tigers followed that with a doubleheader sweep at home against Central Arkansas.
LSU coach Beth Torina saw improvement but plenty of room for more. Pitchers Shelby Wickersham and Ali Kilponen each threw shutouts, and LSU played error-free but managed only nine hits combined in the two games.
“After watching it, we are still seeing places where we need to keep growing and things we need to do better,” Torina said. “(Batting coach) Howard (Dobson) felt the second Central Arkansas pitcher had a really good day. Give her a little more credit than we originally did. Our offense worked hard against a really good arm.
“This is a huge weekend, both teams ranked highly and an opportunity for our team to prove something about who they are and what they want to be and see things we need to continue building on. We’re trying to play our best softball late in the year. We want these opportunities early to keep finding ways to be better.”
Ciara Briggs leads LSU with a .423 batting average followed by Amanda Doyle at .355. Doyle also leads LSU with five homers and 14 RBI. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants has 11 RBI and four homers, including a two-run shot for the only runs in LSU’s second victory on Tuesday.
Torina said all five LSU pitchers should see action this weekend. Pitcher Shelbi Sunseri said the team needs to get back to its identity.
“We were prepared when we went to Alabama,” Sunseri said. “We just let the atmosphere distract us and influence how we played. We didn’t play LSU softball like we know how to do. This weekend will be really good for us. There will be a lot of excitement.”
COVID-19 restrictions will keep the atmosphere toned down in the home-and-home with UL. The Lady Cajuns (6-0) are led by Ciara Bryan with a .526 average, two homers and six RBI. Summer Ellyson, 2019 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, leads UL in the circle. She’s 2-0 with one earn run allowed in 13 innings for an 0.54 ERA.
“Having such a talented program an hour away, it’s inevitable to have a rivalry,” Torina said. “A lot of the girls know each other and have grown up together. It’s a lot of fun and a mutual respect between the schools.
“The environment won’t be the same with huge crowds but it will still be really exciting. I’m sure we’ll have plenty of people in purple and gold and they’ll have their group out there.”