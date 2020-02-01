If you lost track of all the records Joe Burrow smashed and awards he captured this past season, don't worry. You're not alone.
LSU athletics has complied every fact and figure about Burrow's career as the the NFL draft draws closer.
Some of the more eye-popping things you might find...
-- Burrow broke 31 LSU records for offense (includes passing, rushing and total offense).
-- He was a unanimous first-team All American on nine organizations' teams.
-- In LSU's 12 regular season games Burrow was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week five times.
-- He was named the SEC championship MVP, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl offensive player of the game and the College Football Playoff national championship's offensive player of the game.
-- He won almost every national award that exists -- the Heisman Trophy, AP National Player of the Year, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Unitas Gold Arm Award and Manning Award.