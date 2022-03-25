In the moments after a season-ending loss to Iowa State in the NCAA tournament, LSU forward Tari Eason said he wasn't ready to make any decisions about his basketball future.
But he is now.
As expected, Eason, a sophomore, announced via Twitter Friday he's applying for early entry into the NBA draft. He did not indicate whether he plans to sign with an agent.
In his tweet, Eason said he was raised to be grateful and appreciate people before thanking his teammates and coaches, and LSU for taking a chance "on an unknown kid!"
He also had a message for the fans: "And to the fans who laced 'em up with me every game: I appreciate you!!!"
Eason was an AP honorable mention All-American, a first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick and the league's sixth man of the year after joining the LSU program last spring as a transfer from Cincinnati.
Eason was expected to make the jump long before coach Will Wade was fired March 12 after the school received a notice of allegations from the NCAA regarding recruiting irregularities within the program.
The Los Angeles native is currently projected as the last pick of the first round (30th overall) by NBADraft.net but has also appeared in the first round of some mocks — including CBSSports.com's Kyle Boone (18th).
After the 59-54 first-round setback against Iowa State, Eason said he was only thinking about the game and not on his future plans.
"At least right now ... my mind's kind of on the game and this team," he said. "Yeah, I have no idea what the future holds.
"I just know that I love this team, and I really love LSU and everything that it's done for me."
As his honors indicate, the 6-foot-8, 216-pound Eason's lone season with the Tigers, who finished 22-12, was a very productive one.
He was LSU's leading scorer with 16.9 points a game, shooting 52.1% from the field and making 80.3% of his free-throw attempts, and ranked second on the team in averaging 6.6 rebounds.
He did that while playing 24.4 minutes a game, which was the fifth-most on the team. Eason, who was sixth in the SEC in scoring and ninth in rebounding, played in 33 games with four starts.
He also was LSU's top shot-blocker with 1.1 per game and was second with 1.9 steals as one of its top defenders on a team that allowed just 63.4 points a game.
LSU ranked sixth in Division I in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing just 88.7 points per 100 possessions, according to the metrics of national analyst Ken Pomeroy.
Offensively, Eason had seven double-doubles, which tied Darius Days for the team lead, and missed four others by a single rebound.
He scored at least 20 points a dozen times with a career-high 26 in a loss at Alabama and had a career-best 14 rebounds in a win over McNeese State.
Nickelberry hired at Georgetown
Former LSU assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry has joined the staff of Georgetown University coach Patrick Ewing.
Nickelberry, who served as LSU's interim head coach after Will Wade was fired, was named assistant coach and recruiting coordinator by Ewing on Thursday — three days after Matt McMahon was hired to replace Wade.
Nickelberry spent the past two seasons as a bench coach and recruiting coordinator for Wade after one year as an assistant to the Tigers' head coach.
A Washington D.C. native, Nickelberry was head coach at Howard University in his hometown before joining Wade, his old friend, at LSU prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.