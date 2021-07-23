Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and kicker Cade York were the lone first-team selections from LSU on the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team announced Friday.
Stingley and York were among seven LSU players that made the first, second or third teams in a vote of writers and broadcasters who attended SEC Media Days, which closed out a four-day run Thursday in Hoover, Alabama.
In addition to Stingley and York, LSU had three players on the second-team offense and two on the second-team defense.
Landing on the second-team offense were wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, guard Ed Ingram and tackle Austin Deculus.
LSU's second-teamers on defense were defensive end Ali Gaye and cornerback Elias Ricks.
Also, LSU was picked to finish third in the SEC Western Division behind Alabama, which was chosen to win the league's championship game, and Texas A&M.
Alabama tallied 932 total points with 130 first-place votes from the 134 media members who chose to participate in the polling, while Texas A&M had 760 points and LSU 633. The Aggies and Tigers each received one first-place vote.
Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis for first-through seventh-place team finishes.
Georgia was tabbed as the team to beat in the SEC Eastern Division in runaway fashion, while Florida and Kentucky followed.
Alabama was picked to be crowned SEC champion on Dec. 4 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with 84 votes to Georgia's 45.
Only eight times since 1992 has the predicted champion of the media prior to the season gone on to win the SEC championship game.
LSU opens the 2021 season on Sept. 3 against UCLA in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in parentheses
Eastern Division
Georgia (124) 923 points
Florida (7) 784
Kentucky (2) 624
Missouri 555
Tennessee 362
South Carolina (1) 355
Vanderbilt 149
Western Division
Alabama (130) 932
Texas A&M (1) 760
LSU (1) 633
Ole Miss (1) 529
Auburn 440
Arkansas (1) 241
Mississippi State 217
SEC Champion
Alabama 84
Georgia 45
Ole Miss 1
Texas A&M 1
Florida 1
Kentucky 1
South Carolina 1
2021 PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAM
Offense
First-team
QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second-team
QB - JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third-team
QB - Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
First-team
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second-team
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
Third-team
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First-team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second-team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third-team
P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* indicates tie