Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and kicker Cade York were the lone first-team selections from LSU on the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team announced Friday.

Stingley and York were among seven LSU players that made the first, second or third teams in a vote of writers and broadcasters who attended SEC Media Days, which closed out a four-day run Thursday in Hoover, Alabama.

In addition to Stingley and York, LSU had three players on the second-team offense and two on the second-team defense.

Landing on the second-team offense were wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, guard Ed Ingram and tackle Austin Deculus.

LSU's second-teamers on defense were defensive end Ali Gaye and cornerback Elias Ricks.

Also, LSU was picked to finish third in the SEC Western Division behind Alabama, which was chosen to win the league's championship game, and Texas A&M.

Alabama tallied 932 total points with 130 first-place votes from the 134 media members who chose to participate in the polling, while Texas A&M had 760 points and LSU 633. The Aggies and Tigers each received one first-place vote.

Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis for first-through seventh-place team finishes.

Georgia was tabbed as the team to beat in the SEC Eastern Division in runaway fashion, while Florida and Kentucky followed.

Alabama was picked to be crowned SEC champion on Dec. 4 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with 84 votes to Georgia's 45.

Only eight times since 1992 has the predicted champion of the media prior to the season gone on to win the SEC championship game.

LSU opens the 2021 season on Sept. 3 against UCLA in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in parentheses

Eastern Division

Georgia (124) 923 points

Florida (7) 784

Kentucky (2) 624

Missouri 555

Tennessee 362

South Carolina (1) 355

Vanderbilt 149

Western Division

Alabama (130) 932

Texas A&M (1) 760

LSU (1) 633

Ole Miss (1) 529

Auburn 440

Arkansas (1) 241

Mississippi State 217

SEC Champion

Alabama 84

Georgia 45

Ole Miss 1

Texas A&M 1

Florida 1

Kentucky 1

South Carolina 1

2021 PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAM

Offense

First-team

QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - John Metchie III, Alabama

WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee

C - Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second-team

QB - JT Daniels, Georgia

RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third-team

QB - Bo Nix, Auburn

RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First-team

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

LB - Christian Harris, Alabama

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second-team

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB - Elias Ricks, LSU

Third-team

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL - Travon Walker, Georgia

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First-team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second-team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third-team

P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* indicates tie

