It isn’t exactly mudslinging between the PGA Tour and the usurping, interloping, shamefully financed LIV Golf tour. More like divots flying across a well-manicured battlefield.
But among all talk of who’s staying, who’s going, for how much and how the establishment PGA Tour will respond, something has been overlooked beneath the arcs of all those flying divots.
It is, of course, the rank and file. The regular golf fan of the regular tournaments, who looks eagerly toward seeing the PGA Tour bring the stars from their flat-screen TV in the den to their hometown event. And the folks who depend on those regular tournaments for their underpublicized but quite important charitable contributions.
Tournaments such as the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan came out on the offensive Wednesday in a news conference at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. He outlined big changes and big-money additions to the tour schedule that he says have been in the works but obviously have been fast-tracked because of LIV Golf’s existential threat to the PGA Tour’s preeminence in the game. As if to illustrate the point, LIV Golf made the obviously intentional and certainly classless point of announcing that four-major champion and world-class grump Brooks Koepka was joining the Saudi Arabian government-backed tour just as Monahan was speaking.
If there was any illusion that this was going to be a battle played by the Marquis of Queensberry rules, that moment should dissuade you. This is a fight for the soul of golf, at least men’s professional golf. It’s going to be long and loud and bitter.
The PGA Tour will survive in some form. So will LIV Golf, as long as the Saudi’s blood money keeps flowing and watering the flower of Greg Norman’s decades-long vendetta against the PGA Tour. But I worry about tournaments such as the Zurich, the Travelers, the Byron Nelson in Dallas: Tournaments with a lot of history on their side but vulnerable fiefdoms in golf’s new turf war.
As we said earlier, let’s not forget about the charities. The local charities. Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation and the Zurich Classic’s tournament director, said his event has funded New Orleans-area charities to the tune of $20 million over the past 10 years. If the Zurich Classic — one of the PGA Tour’s oldest events, dating back to 1938 in some form or another — were to go away, a lot of charities could be in a big bind at an uncertain economic time.
Despite all the current anxiety in professional golf, Worthy said he is confident about his tournament’s future.
“I feel good about where we are,” he said Wednesday. “With this (team) format and the product we’ve put out, excluding majors and WGC events, we’ve had some of the better fields on the PGA Tour.”
Fields that may be without LIV golfers such as Koepka or former University High golfer Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, or 2021 runner-up Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel (he won the inaugural LIV Golf event near London). All players are being suspended by the PGA Tour the moment they hit their first LIV Golf shots (Koepka and Reed have yet to do so) while others are resigning their PGA Tour membership.
With the PGA Tour changing its schedule format and making huge prize money additions to eight key tournaments with an average purse of $20 million each, Worthy is confident new stars will rise up to fill the void left by those bolting for the LIV Golf bucks.
“I’m confident we will continue to have outstanding players here,” he said. “There are so many good young players who will win between now and the next Zurich Classic and fill the roles of some of the guys who have left. There’s a lot of depth on the (PGA) Tour.”
The alterations to the PGA Tour schedule — trimming the size of the FedEx Cup playoff fields, adding three big money international events in the fall and returning to a calendar year schedule by 2024 — shouldn’t affect the Zurich and its April playing slot much. The tournament still likely will be right in a spot Worthy and tournament organizers have come to like, nestled in between the Masters in early April and the PGA Championship in May.
Who all will be playing in next year’s Zurich and who else will have bolted for the LIV Golf tour remains to be seen. This battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf looks like a war of attrition.
Hopefully Worthy’s optimism is well-founded, and tournaments such as the Zurich don’t become collateral damage.