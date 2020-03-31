The annual Southeastern Conference Spring Meetings have become the latest sports casualty of coronavirus.
The SEC office announced Tuesday that this year’s meetings set for May 26-29 in Destin, Florida, are canceled because of the pandemic. The business meetings, where key issues and legislation are deliberated, have been held in Destin every year since 1985.
“The SEC Spring Meetings represent one of our conference’s great traditions and provide an opportunity to celebrate the past year, plan for the future and focus on our mission to serve people through our universities,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “We regret this year’s event will not be held as planned, but we know cancellation is appropriate in the light of supporting safety and well-being during this unprecedented public health crisis.”
The meetings bring together university presidents, chancellors and athletic directors as well as football and men’s and women’s basketball coaches. They discuss rules, regulations and strategy for the conference, as well as recognize several student-athlete and faculty awards.
Sankey said the SEC is trying to find alternate methods for conducting the meetings and celebrating its award winners.