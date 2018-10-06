lsufloridafootball.100718_1989
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass over Florida defensive tackle Kyree Campbell (55) and LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis (68) in the first half, Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

1. WHAT WE LEARNED

LSU could not mask its deficiencies forever. Not to take away anything from Florida’s effort in a 27-19 victory, but the Tigers’ shell game on the offensive line and key defensive injuries (K’Lavon Chaisson was lost against Miami and wasn’t there to sack Feleipe Franks; Jacob Phillips didn’t play) finally heaped too much trouble on LSU’s shoulder pads to be overcome.

2. TRENDING NOW

Turnovers. LSU did a great job of avoiding them early in the season but the Tigers lost that battle 2-1 to Ole Miss last week and 3-1 to Florida. Joe Burrow, who earlier in the game broke the LSU record for passes without an interception, fumbled and threw two picks, one a pick six by New Orleans’ Brad Stewart.

3. FINAL THOUGHTS

Nothing lasts forever. LSU skated through September 5-0 winning as a complete team with great contributions in all three phases. But the Tigers lost as a team Saturday. Offense couldn’t avoid turnovers and defense couldn’t stop the run consistently. A Cinderella season now hears the clock chime midnight as No. 2-ranked Georgia awaits in Tiger Stadium.

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

