1. WHAT WE LEARNED
LSU could not mask its deficiencies forever. Not to take away anything from Florida’s effort in a 27-19 victory, but the Tigers’ shell game on the offensive line and key defensive injuries (K’Lavon Chaisson was lost against Miami and wasn’t there to sack Feleipe Franks; Jacob Phillips didn’t play) finally heaped too much trouble on LSU’s shoulder pads to be overcome.
2. TRENDING NOW
Turnovers. LSU did a great job of avoiding them early in the season but the Tigers lost that battle 2-1 to Ole Miss last week and 3-1 to Florida. Joe Burrow, who earlier in the game broke the LSU record for passes without an interception, fumbled and threw two picks, one a pick six by New Orleans’ Brad Stewart.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Nothing lasts forever. LSU skated through September 5-0 winning as a complete team with great contributions in all three phases. But the Tigers lost as a team Saturday. Offense couldn’t avoid turnovers and defense couldn’t stop the run consistently. A Cinderella season now hears the clock chime midnight as No. 2-ranked Georgia awaits in Tiger Stadium.