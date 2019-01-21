After posting a double-double in wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina, LSU forward Kavell Bigby-Williams was honored Monday as the Southeastern Conference player of the week.

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound Bigby-Williams averaged 13.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots in LSU's two victories, which kept the Tigers unbeaten in conference play with a 4-0 mark.

In an 83-69 victory at then-No. 18 Ole Miss on Tuesday night, Bigby-Williams helped hand the Rebels their first setback in the league when he had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and a steal.

On Saturday, the transfer from Oregon scored 12 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to help LSU to a huge 49-29 edge on the backboards in an 89-67 pounding of South Carolina, which was also unbeaten in SEC play.

In the two games, Bigby-Williams knocked down 10 of 14 shots from the field (71.4 percent) and made 6 of 8 from the free-throw line (75.0 percent).

Bigby-Williams is averaging 7.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the season, but has bumped those numbers up to 10.0 points and 8.5 rebounds against SEC opposition.