With a group full of transfer cornerbacks, LSU didn’t know what to expect from the secondary entering preseason camp, but after Thursday’s open practice, head coach Brian Kelly expressed more confidence than he had before.

“I just feel right now that the concerns that we had there are starting to be alleviated by the production and the play,” Kelly said. "Not by wishing and hoping.”

The most consistent first grouping in the secondary during the fully padded session was McNeese State transfer cornerback Colby Richardson, Oklahoma State transfer cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, redshirt sophomore safety Major Burns, senior safety Jay Ward and redshirt freshman nickel safety Sage Ryan.

Junior UL transfer Mekhi Garner and true freshman Jaelyn Davis-Robinson rotated in at corner along with Arkansas transfer nickel Greg Brooks Jr. and Arkansas transfer safety Joe Foucha on the second team. Foucha and Brooks are proven Southeastern Conference starters, which may show LSU’s talent at safety.

Ohio State transfer cornerback Sevyn Banks was still limited as he returns from an injury. Kelly said Banks has been cleared for 7-on-7 drills, and he took some first-team snaps during that portion of practice.

But Richardson, a late addition this summer who Kelly said “can compete for us right away,” and Davis-Robinson have helped assuage concerns the most by offering more options LSU can trust.

“An area where we were concerned,” Kelly said, “has now begun to look like one of great depth.”

Tight ends stepping up?

Tight end has been considered another area of concern for most of the year, with Kelly saying this summer LSU wouldn’t use multiple tight end sets like it wanted to because of depth issues at the position.

It still may not be a strength, but offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock said earlier this week he has seen “some pretty dramatic improvement from where we were in the spring.”

Then the tight ends made multiple plays Thursday, with graduate Nick Storz and junior Kole Taylor catching passes.

Afterward, Kelly highlighted freshman Mason Taylor. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor wasn’t originally expected to play much this year.

“Probably one of the most pleasant surprises has been Mason Taylor,” Kelly said. “He’s ready to help us win this year. He’s going to play for us. He’s been outstanding. I feel so much better about that position because of his presence and the way he’s shown himself.”

Competitions on special teams

At this point, Notre Dame transfer punter Jay Bramblett is the only specialist Kelly named a starter. The rest of them — from kicker to punt returner — haven’t been settled.

LSU has a few possibilities at returner: Banks, Ryan, sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers and freshman walk-on wide receiver Javen Nicholas. Kelly said Nicholas, a freshman from St. Augustine High School, has been “outstanding.”

“Punt return is one we’ve spent a lot of time on,” Kelly said. “We probably have four guys who are very capable. We’re actually trying to work on some of the nuances in terms of tracking ball position to really begin to separate, because we feel we have four guys who are really good.”

As for who will handle field goals and extra points, no one has stood out as the clear starter yet. LSU has true freshman Nathan Dibert, redshirt freshman Damian Ramos, sophomore Ezekeal Mata and Northwestern graduate transfer Trey Finison.

“The field goal and extra point is still a very competitive situation,” Kelly said. “We think that’s wide open.”

Kelly also said the team hasn’t run kickoff coverage yet, but it will start tomorrow. Wedge blocking, where blockers run shoulder-to-shoulder to form a shield for the kick returner, has been banned from the college game, so Kelly hopes to establish one returner who can fair catch and one who can “hit and go.”

