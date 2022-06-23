Three-star wide receiver Kyle Parker verbally committed Thursday to LSU, making him the sixth player in the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class.
Parker also considered Oklahoma State, Louisville and Texas, among others, but he has familial ties to Louisiana.
A fast 5-foot-10 target from Texas, Parker is considered the No. 533 overall recruit and 70th best wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
The recruitment happened quickly. LSU offered Parker a scholarship June 5, and he took an official visit five days later. Parker committed after similar trips to Oklahoma State and Louisville.
With Parker, LSU now has three offensive players verbally committed in the 2023 cycle. He joined four-star tight end Mac Markway and four-star running back Trey Holly. LSU also has three defensive backs in the class.