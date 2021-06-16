If you’re looking for golfers with local ties to root for at this year’s U.S. Open, you’ll have a trio to choose from.

Former LSU golfers Sam Burns and Luis Gagne will be among the 156 players teeing it up at the 121st U.S. Open at Torrey Pines (South) Golf Course in San Diego. So will former University High golfer and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.

All three go off Thursday afternoon. Reed tees off No. 10 at 3:36 p.m., Burns off No. 1 at 4:09 p.m. and Gagne off No. 10 at 4:42 p.m. in the final group of the day. Friday, Reed tees off No. 1 at 9:51 a.m., Burns off No. 10 at 10:24 p.m. and Gagne off No. 1 at 10:57 a.m.

Here’s a look at all three golfers coming into this year’s championship:

Sam Burns

The 2017 Jack Nicklaus national player of the year is entered in his third U.S. Open but first since 2018. Burns, 24, qualified by ranking in the world top 60 on May 24.

The Shreveport native has enjoyed a career year, with a win in the Valspar Championship in May, a second in the AT&T Byron Nelson and a third in the Genesis Invitational, vaulting him from No. 152 in the world rankings to start the year to No. 37 currently. Burns is also qualified for the Masters in 2022 for the first time.

Burns withdrew from last month’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, citing a back injury. He has only made one start since tying for 50th earlier this month in the Memorial.

Luis Gagne

Burns’ former teammate at LSU, Gagne is also playing in his third U.S. Open. Born in Costa Rica, Gagne grew up and lives in Orlando, Florida, and holds status on the PGA Tour’s Mackenzie Tour (Canada) and PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Gagne, 23, tied for low amateur honors in the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and just missed earning an invitation to the 2020 Masters, finishing runner-up in the 2019 Latin America Amateur. He made it into this year’s U.S. Open by advancing through two qualifying stages, one of five players to make it through local qualifying in Orlando and one of six to go through final qualifying in Jupiter, Florida.

Former LSU golfer Luis Gagne qualifies for U.S. Open next week at Torrey Pines Former LSU golfer Luis Gagne is heading back the U.S. Open — and this time no coin flip was needed.

Patrick Reed

Reed qualified through multiple means for the U.S. Open and has a five-year exemption as Masters champion through 2023. It’s already been a good year in the majors for Reed, tying for eighth in the Masters and 17th in the PGA Championship.

Ranked No. 8 in the world, the 30-year-old Reed won the Farmers Insurance Open in January at Torrey Pines — taking home the $1.35 million first prize and a surfboard — albeit under controversial circumstances. During the third round, Reed declared his ball to be in an embedded lie on the 10th hole though cameras showed the ball bouncing several feet in the air before coming to rest. The PGA Tour deemed Reed’s actions as proper, but it didn’t stop the swirl of criticism that is certain to follow him back to San Diego this week.

U.S. OPEN BROADCAST, STREAMING SCHEDULE (All times CDT)

THURSDAY

8:40 a.m. – Round 1, Peacock

9:25 a.m. – Featured group 1 (Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa), Peacock and USOpen.com

9:45 a.m. – Featured group 2 (Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson), Peacock and USOpen.com

10:25 a.m. – Featured holes (Nos. 11, 12, 13), Peacock and USOpen.com

11:30 a.m. – Round 1, Golf Channel

3:10 p.m. – Featured group 3 (Hideki Matsuyama, Tyler Strafaci, Bryson DeChambeau), Peacock and USOpen.com

3:30 p.m. – Featured group 4 (Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose), Peacock and USOpen.com

6 p.m. – Round 1, NBC

9 p.m. – Round 1 to conclusion, Peacock

FRIDAY

8:40 a.m. – Round 2, Peacock

9:25 a.m. – Featured group 1 (Hideki Matsuyama, Tyler Strafaci, Bryson DeChambeau), Peacock and USOpen.com

9:45 a.m. – Featured group 2 (Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose), Peacock and USOpen.com

10:25 a.m. – Featured holes (Nos. 11, 12, 13), Peacock and USOpen.com

11:30 a.m. – Round 2, Golf Channel

3:10 p.m. – Featured group 3 (Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Colin Morikawa), Peacock and USOpen.com

3:30 p.m. – Featured group 4 (Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson), Peacock and USOpen.com

5 p.m. – Round 2, NBC

8 p.m. – Round 2, Golf Channel

9 p.m. – Round 2 to conclusion, Peacock

SATURDAY

10 a.m. – Round 3, NBC

10:45 a.m. – Featured holes (Nos. 11, 12, 13), Peacock and USOpen.com

TBD – Featured groups, Peacock and USOpen.com

SUNDAY

9 a.m. – Final round, Golf Channel

10:45 a.m. – Featured holes (Nos. 11, 12, 13), Peacock and USOpen.com

11 a.m. – Final round, NBC

TBD – Featured groups, Peacock and USOpen.com