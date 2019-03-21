Speaking for the first time since his two year extension, $4 million contract was approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors, Tigers head football coach Ed Orgeron said his new deal was "a wonderful thing."

"I'm excited about it," Orgeron said Thursday evening. "I’ve got to thank the players. The players are the ones that win the game. I thank our coaching staff for working so hard. It’s just a wonderful thing that the board approved it. I want to thank them. I want to thank (athletic director) Joe Alleva. He worked very hard. Our focus is always going to be on winning, man. You just got to win here at LSU. I know the expectations and just keep our nose to the grindstone.”

Orgeron's new contract makes him the 24th highest paid coach nationally, tied with Virginia tech head coach Justin Fuente, and it ranks eighth in the Southeastern Conference.

The new contracts came just months after the LSU Tigers football team concluded its first 10-win season since 2013 with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida.

Orgeron is 25-9 since taking over LSU as the interim coach, four games into the 2016 season. He first signed a five-year deal at the end of the 2016 season when he was hired to replace former coach Les Miles, who was fired after a 2-2 start.

Orgeron's previous contract was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021. That date has now been bumped to 2023, and his buyout has also been bumped to $10 million in its first year, gradually decreasing by $250,000 each month until it reaches a flat $4 million.

On top of the large payment checks, the new contract also offers Orgeron additional job security.

"I feel it's good for recruiting," Orgeron said. "Getting the two-year extension, which is good, we’re very happy. But I’m happy to be the head coach at LSU. Yes it gave them some security. But after this season, during recruiting, people felt that I was going to get one, it wasn’t a factor as much in recruiting as much as it was the year before. So I think it just helps, solidifies that I’m going to be the coach here, and it helps solidify our team, gives them a sense of confidence.”

Contracts for safeties coach Bill Busch and new passing game coordinator Joe Brady were also approved by the board on Wednesday,

Busch's new contract is now $425,00 per year and expires March 31, 2022, and Brady had his three-year, $400,000 per year contract approved, which expires March 31, 2022.

Orgeron said that Busch was given a $50,000 raise and one-year extension because he had "a couple offers from other schools."

"I matched it, raised it," Orgeron said. "That's the reason why. But we do feel that Bill Busch is a tremendous coach and does a great job as far as on the field coaching and on the field recruiting."

Orgeron said Busch was the main recruiter for starting quarterback Joe Burrow, early enrollee nose tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika, and incoming safety Marcel Brooks, a Texas native who was ranked the No. 32 overall recruit by 247Sports.