Alabama and LSU and a handful of other Southeastern Conference schools teamed up to break a pair of their own records at the 2020 NFL Draft.

But it was the Tigers who came out with a fresh SEC record with their five overall picks, kicked across the line by the surprise selection of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ant No. 32 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Those five picks broke the tie between LSU and Alabama at four first-rounders, a mark hit by LSU in 2007 and matched twice by the Crimson Tide in 2017 and 2018.

TIGERS DRAFT CLASS

No. 1, Bengals : Joe Burrow, QB

: Joe Burrow, QB No. 20, Jaguars : K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE

: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE No. 22, Vikings : Justin Jefferson, WR

: Justin Jefferson, WR No. 28, Ravens : Patrick Queen, LB

: Patrick Queen, LB No. 32, Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB

The pick of Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall was followed by a pair of Ohio State buckeyes in Chase Young and Jeffrey Okudah. That was followed by picks Nos. 4, 5, 7, 9, and 10 coming out of SEC schools.

The six SEC picks in the top 10 broke the previous mark of five, also by the SEC, from the 2011 draft.

It didn't take long for former SEC stars to fly past the NFL draft record for first-rounders from a single conference, either, which was set by the SEC with 12 picks in the 2013 draft.

Picks Nos. 12, 14, 15, 20, 22, 28, 29, 30 and 32 were all from SEC schools, marking 15 total selections.

SEC PLAYERS PICKED

No. 1, Bengals : Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU No. 4, Giants : Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia No. 5, Dolphins : Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama No. 7, Panthers : Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn No. 9, Jaguars : CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida No. 10, Browns : Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama No. 12, Raiders : Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama No. 14, 49ers : Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina No. 15, Broncos : Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama No. 20, Jaguars : K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU No. 22, Vikings : Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU No. 28, Ravens : Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU No. 29, Titans : Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georiga

: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georiga No. 30, Dolphins : Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn No. 32, Chiefs: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

The Tigers fell just short of the NFL record of six, set by Miami in the 2004 season, with cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Grant Delpit each falling out of the first round.

LSU can continue to break records in the later rounds, with as many as 15 players projected to be taken in the seven-round draft. LSU sits just four picks shy of the program record of nine players drafted, which it managed in both the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

The Tigers had just three first-round picks across both of those draft classes.

The current SEC record for draft picks is held by Alabama with its 12 players chosen in the 2018 draft. LSU has a chance, but is unlikely to match the all-time draft record of 17 selections set by Texas in 1984, but No. 2 on that list is well within reach.

MOST PICKS FROM SINGLE SCHOOL IN DRAFT (since 1970)