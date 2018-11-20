The LSU Tigers will return three players from injury in the secondary, Ed Orgeron said Monday, bolstering a position group in which the team already had a substantial advantage over Texas A&M.
Free safety John Battle has missed two games since he injured his ankle on the first play of the Alabama game Nov. 3, and second-team safety Todd Harris (undisclosed) and cornerback Kelvin Joseph (hamstring) will be available for the first time since they both exited LSU’s 24-17 win at Arkansas on Nov. 10.
Yes, the bulk of Orgeron’s verbal scouting report on Texas A&M focused on the Aggies’ strength in the run game. But first-year coach Jimbo Fisher has also developed the nation’s No. 36-ranked pass offense with 259.7 yards passing per game.
Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond has been shaky this season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore's eight interceptions are tied for second-most in the Southeastern Conference — something LSU’s pass defense (ranked fifth nationally with 16 interceptions) can exploit if it is close to full strength.
Left cornerback Kristian Fulton remains out with an injury, which he suffered against Arkansas when he got awkwardly folded over while deflecting a pass in the end zone. Orgeron said last week that Fulton will “be out for a while.”
Battle, a 6-2, 206-pound Florida native, had interceptions in consecutive games against Georgia and Mississippi State before exiting the Alabama game. The fifth-year senior’s three interceptions trail only strong safety Grant Delpit’s five for most on the team.
Last week, Delpit was named one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given each year to the nation’s top defensive player. Right cornerback Greedy Williams, who has two interceptions this season, was named Monday one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s best defensive back.
“(LSU’s) secondary is probably as good a secondary as we’ve played all year,” Fisher said Monday at his weekly news conference. “The corners, the safeties — there’s three or four first-rounders on that defense, so they’re dynamic.”
Delpit and Williams have started in every game this season, and nickel safety Kary Vincent has been a mainstay since the Louisiana Tech game on Sept. 22.
Vincent also filled in for Fulton and Joseph at corner during the Arkansas game, then rotated back to nickel when graduate transfer Terrence Alexander started at cornerback against Rice.
“(Vincent is) like having three players on the team,” Orgeron said last week. “He can play safety, corner and nickel. He’s very versatile.”
Versatility has been the focus for LSU’s secondary over the past few weeks, and its depth got tested with sophomore JaCoby Stevens starting at free safety in consecutive games against Arkansas and Rice.
Stevens, a 6-2, 225-pound Tennessee native, was the nation’s No. 1-ranked safety of the 2017 class, according to 247Sports, and Orgeron said Stevens has made “one of the biggest improvements on our team.”
Stevens recorded a career-high seven tackles against Rice, offering confidence LSU’s depth at safety with Battle returning for the season finale.
“This group is going to challenge you, because the secondary at LSU is very athletic, very technical themselves,” Fisher said. “We still have to be very technical with routes. ... We have to be very precise, and this group is going to exploit us if we’re not.”
It could become a substantial edge for LSU, because Texas A&M's secondary has struggled this season, ranking 104th nationally in pass defense (261 yards allowed per game).
On Saturday, the Aggies surrendered 306 yards passing in a 41-20 win over UAB, and the Blazers' quarterback, Tyler Johnston, who threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions.
LSU's passing game got new life the past two weeks, albeit against weaker opponents. Quarterback Joe Burrow had a four-game stretch in which he threw four interceptions and no touchdowns — but in the past two games, against Arkansas and Rice, he threw for a combined 502 yards and three touchdowns.
In both games, Burrow completed long touchdown passes: a 40-yard TD to Justin Jefferson against Arkansas, and a 38-yard TD to Stephen Sullivan.
Fisher said Texas A&M, which has given up the nation's third-most passes of more than 40 yards (15), is "going to have to mix things up" in the secondary to keep from giving up explosive plays to LSU.
"We’re going to have to give (defensive backs) help at times," Fisher said. "We’re going to have to be light in the box, be heavy in the box. You’re going to have to mix looks up and try and confuse the quarterback as much as you can and those types of things, and at times, win those one-on-one battles.”