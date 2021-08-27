Any discussion in late August about the Southeastern Conference invariably begins with the first school alphabetically (and, to be honest, numerically) — Alabama.
This year is no exception. The Crimson Tide, which has claimed six of the past 12 national titles, is, to absolutely no one’s surprise, No. 1 in the polls. That makes them a logical favorite to win the SEC championship before taking aim at another CFP title.
After that, it’s anyone’s guess who could challenge them. Georgia? Texas A&M? Florida? With that in mind, here’s our annual preseason outlook for the league.
Alabama
LAST SEASON: 13-0
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 11½
STORYLINE: Nick Saban had to replace his quarterback, top running back and star wide receivers from last year’s team that won the CFP title. But has any team, at any time, done that better than Alabama? The Tide also has to do it with a new offensive coordinator (Bill O’Brien) and offensive line coach (Doug Marrone).
Arkansas
LAST SEASON: 3-7
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 5½
STORYLINE: Sam Pittman begins his second season looking for some defense. A longtime offensive line coach, his team should be able to run the ball and protect the passer with a solid and experienced front, but trying to outscore teams like Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU might prove to be problematic at best.
Auburn
LAST SEASON: 6-5
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 7
STORYLINE: New coach Bryan Harsin, an offensive-minded coach, has something to work with in third-year starter Bo Nix. But there’s more than enough work to do in other areas, especially with the Tigers having to play at LSU and Texas A&M. The upside? He gets to face Alabama and Ole Miss at home.
Florida
LAST SEASON: 8-4
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 9
STORYLINE: Dan Mullen had the Gators on the cusp of a CFP berth, but that stinging and infamous loss to LSU in The Swamp ended their hopes even though they had a shot in the SEC title game. Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask is gone, so an experienced quarterback Emory Jones will need to step up.
Georgia
LAST SEASON: 8-2
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 10½
STORYLINE: Quarterback JT Daniels was very effective when he was finally given a chance last season by Kirby Smart. So getting Daniels comfortable with the offense early will be a key for the SEC East-favored Bulldogs as they gear up for an anticipated battle with Alabama in the league’s championship contest.
Kentucky
LAST SEASON: 5-6
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 7
STORYLINE: Coach Mark Stoops had to be wondering throughout last season what could have been if his offense had shown up to complement one of the SEC’s better defenses when the Wildcats scored 13 points or less in five of their losses. Big changes on that side of the ball might do the trick.
LSU
LAST SEASON: 5-5
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 8½
STORYLINE: With such an energetic head coach, the Tigers never need any extra motivation to play hard. But this fall, they’ll be eager to prove last season was a total aberration. With new coordinators on both sides of the ball, it’s a fresh start for a lot of players who were terribly disappointed a year ago.
Mississippi State
LAST SEASON: 4-7
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 6
STORYLINE: After starting the season with a nice win at LSU, Mike Leach’s Air-Raid offense was grounded and the Bulldogs struggled mightily. With a full year in his system, State’s players will certainly benefit and any kind of improvement will help if the defense can make some second-year strides as well.
Missouri
LAST SEASON: 5-5
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 7
STORYLINE: Like Ole Miss and Mississippi State, this is another team that’s looking to take a nice jump under a second-year coach — Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers had a signature win over LSU at home after a goal-line stand and looked like a team on the rise at times — especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Ole Miss
LAST SEASON: 5-5
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 7½
STORYLINE: Ole Miss is expecting the second year of Lane Kiffin’s reign will be another step in the right direction. They have an exciting offense when Matt Corral doesn’t turn the ball over, but the defense must improve for the Rebels to prove they’re going to be in the mix in the tough SEC West.
South Carolina
LAST SEASON: 2-8
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 3½
STORYLINE: A win over Auburn was followed by a blowout loss to LSU, which started a collapse that cost Will Muschamp his job. Rookie coach Shane Beamer will get time, but he has to fix a program that’s 3-11 in the league the past two seasons with two of those victories coming over Vanderbilt.
Tennessee
LAST SEASON: 3-7
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 6
STORYLINE: Once again, Rocky Top was a rocky place to be in 2020. Like Butch Jones before him, Jeremy Pruitt couldn’t get the Vols up the mountain in the SEC East. So UT is starting all over again with former UCF coach Josh Heupel giving it a shot; a break-even season would be a good start.
Texas A&M
LAST SEASON: 9-1
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 9½
STORYLINE: Jimbo Fisher finally had the kind of season Aggies fans have been expecting since his 2018 arrival. Their only loss was to Alabama. Getting close to a spot in the CFP will serve them well, but they’ll have to do it with freshman quarterback Haynes King.
Vanderbilt
LAST SEASON: 0-9
OVER/UNDER WIN TOTAL: 3
STORYLINE: The Commodores have had some bad seasons, but last year was a complete nightmare that finally caught up with coach Derek Mason despite his best efforts. Former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea has a tough task in taking over a team that is 1-16 in the SEC the past two years.