Clyde Edwards-Helaire is prepping for the Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but he rarely goes long without chatting with his former quarterback.

The rookie running back said he speaks with fellow LSU star Joe Burrow at least once every two weeks. But after seeing Burrow go down with a devastating knee injury in Week 11 Edwards-Helaire went into scramble-mode, texting Burrow's brothers, anyone he could to get updates.

"He's one of my best friends," Edwards-Helaire said this week. "So to see him go down the way he did, I mean, it hurt me. It's as simple as that."

Burrow suffered multiple torn ligaments in his knee that required surgery and ended a promising rookie season early, with significant rehab ahead before the No. 1 pick gets back on the field again with the Bengals.

Edwards-Helaire, who bookended the first round of 2020 draft at No. 32 to the Chiefs, suffered a scary-looking injury of his own in Week 15 against the Saints. Edwards-Helaire sat for the Chiefs' next two and had a bye week to recover from hip and ankle injuries, returning to action for the Chiefs' divisional round win over the Cleveland Browns and the AFC Championship against the Bills.

But Edwards-Helaire isn't interested on resting on laurels that include being part of an unbeaten title run for LSU in 2019 and rolling up 1,100 yards from scrimmage during a 15-1 season that will end in Tampa Bay at Super Bowl 55. For Clyde, it's about beating "the last Clyde" that showed up in the last game.

"I feel like you're only remembered for the last time you stepped on the field," Edwards-Helaire said. "And whenever it's the last time, I want it to be remembered as that: My greatest performance."

And while he does that, he'll still keep chatting with Burrow the whole way with the post-injury communication hiccup a thing of the past.

"Once I was able to get into contact with him it's been pretty much the same schedule of me talking to him the whole year like I've always been," he said.