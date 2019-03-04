Advocate news services
After playing the past 11 games at Tiger Park, the LSU softball team will hit the road for a four-game road swing.
The No. 9 Tigers head to Northwestern State on Tuesday for a midweek matchup at 3:30 p.m. The game be televised by CST.
The Tigers are coming off a 4-1 weekend in the Purple & Gold Challenge, claiming wins over USC Upstate, Illinois State and Stephen F. Austin. The Tigers put together their ninth run-rule of the season Sunday, downing Stephen F. Austin 13-3 in five innings.
Amber Serrett led the Tigers on the weekend, hitting .545 with a 1.091 slugging percentage and a .615 on-base percentage. She hit two home runs and tallied a team-high six RBIs. Shemiah Sanchez and Shelbi Sunseri also hit two home runs apiece. Sanchez hit her first grand slam in her career on Sunday against SFA.
In the circle, Shelby Wickersham (6-1, 1.20 ERA) led the Tigers, picking up two victories, including a seven-inning shutout over USC Upstate. Maribeth Gorsuch picked up her first seven-inning shutout in her career over SFA on Saturday.
The Tigers are hitting .346 as a team and are holding their opponents to a .167 batting average. Wickersham is 6-1 in the circle and has the lowest ERA on the team at 1.20.
The Tigers own a 28-0 all-time record against Northwestern State. Last year, the Tigers took down the Lady Demons 8-0 in five innings.
The Lady Demons (8-11) are 6-0 at home. Cayla Jones is leading the team with a .327 batting average. She owns 16 hits in 49 at-bats and leads the team with three home runs. She is 6-for-6 in stolen bases and has drawn 14 walks on the year.
In the circle, Mikayla Brown leads the staff with the lowest ERA of 2.53. Bronte Rhoden has the best record of 4-1. She owns one shutout. Samantha Guile has struck out the most batters of 30 in 39.1 innings of work.
What’s On Deck
The Tigers continue their four-game road swing Friday through Sunday, opening SEC action at Texas A&M. All three games will stream live on the WatchESPN app and Sunday’s game will be on SEC Network.
