LSU softball will travel to Arizona as the No. 2 seed in the Tempe Regional to face off against No. 3 San Diego State. The Tigers will face the Aztecs at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Tigers awaited their tenth NCAA tournament selection under head coach Beth Torina on Sunday at their watch party inside the Mike Moore Performance Center.
LSU (34-21) will travel to a regional for the first time since 2014, having hosted its last six appearances. No. 8 Arizona State hosts and is set to play the No. 4 regional seed, Cal State Fullerton.
The last time LSU traveled to Arizona for a regional was in 2014 when they lost to No. 11 Arizona twice. Despite the history, Torina said she sees the benefits of challenging road games.
“I think you have some control over your team (like) where they're sleeping when they're going to bed, what they're eating,” Torina said.
LSU is coming off a crushing 4-7 loss to Mississippi State in extra innings at the SEC tournament. The Tigers defeated Mississippi State in their series days before the tournament but could not pull off the sweep, losing 5-6 in Starkville.
“There’s a chip on our shoulder and there has been a chip on our shoulder all year,” infielder Georgia Clark said.
Clark leads the team in home runs with 16 ahead of fellow veteran Shelbi Sunseri who sits at 15 homers. Both said they are excited for the next step in the Tigers’ journey this season.
“We have a great opportunity ahead of us to do some really nice things,” Clark said.
San Diego State (37-14) won the Mountain West regular-season title with a 20-4 record. The Aztecs ended their season the same way as the Tigers, defeating conference rival New Mexico in their final series but losing in their final game.
LSU went 9-11 against ranked opponents, facing seven ranked in the top 15, compared to the Aztecs who went 1-2 against ranked opponents and only faced one top 15 team.
“The SEC is the hardest place to play in the entire country,” Clark said.
The Tigers are one of 12 SEC teams admitted into the tournament, while Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama and Missouri are all regional hosts.
Compared to the last time Torina and her squad took the road in 2014, Torina said this year’s roster is young with a touch of veteran leadership and experience.
“This team is just more complete,” Torina said.
Part of that veteran leadership Torina spoke about is Sunseri, a fifth-year senior, who called her final postseason run a “bittersweet moment.”
“It's another time to put on a Tiger uniform and I don't know when the last time is going to be,” Sunseri said.
As for another veteran leader in Clark, the home-run leader said the final game of the regular season and SEC tournament is behind them as they prepare for what is to come in Arizona.
“There’s nobody that can stop us in this regional, and I’m really excited for the LSU Tigers to prove it on a national stage,” Clark said.
If the Tigers defeat the Aztecs on Friday, they will face the winner of the game between Arizona State and Cal State Fullerton.