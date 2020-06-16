Redshirt sophomore pitcher Nick Storz has joined the LSU football team for voluntary workouts as a tight end, and his high school highlights show why he might contribute this season.
Storz, who's 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds, played tight end and defensive end at Poly Prep Country Day, a private school in Brooklyn, New York. Tennessee Titans first round pick Isaiah Wilson played on the same team.
In his highlight tape, Storz towered above the rest of the players. He pulled down a one-handed catch over the middle of the field and showed an ability adjust to the ball in mid-air. As a tight end, Storz lined up on the outside of the formation and near the line of scrimmage. He didn't avoid contact.
Can't see video below? Click here.
"I watched his high school film," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday on 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench. "I think he's a phenomenal football player, phenomenal tight end. He's gonna help us."
Storz stopped playing football when he came to LSU three years ago as a right-handed pitcher. Injuries kept him off the field until this spring, when he recorded a 1.04 ERA over 8⅔ innings. Storz will still play baseball next year.
"We think we got a player that can contribute," Orgeron said. "We're happy to have him."