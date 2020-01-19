LSU finally figured out the only way to get the full 40-minute game it has been seeking was to play at the start like they’ve been playing at the finish.
The Tigers scored on their opening possession and led throughout a 65-59 upset victory against No. 11 Kentucky at the PMAC Sunday.
Five LSU players scored in double figures and the Tigers shackled the high-scoring Wildcats defensively, building an 18-point lead after three quarters. LSU then withstood a late Kentucky charge, which cut the margin to four, by making 16 of 22 free throws in the fourth quarter.
It was the third victory against a top 15 team for LSU (14-4, 4-2 in SEC play), whose two conference losses have come in games in which it fell behind by 20 points or more, only to see their own furious rallies fall short.
LSU held Kentucky (15-3, 4-2) to 14 points below its season scoring average and 23.3 percent shooting (14 for 60). The Wildcats averaged nine made 3-pointers per game coming in but hit only 6 of 26, including one from halfcourt at the final horn.
“We threw the first punch and that always fuels it a little bit,” said forward Ayana Mitchell, who led the Tigers with 15 points despite early foul trouble. “If you can come out and start the game the way you are supposed to you can carry that out the rest of the game.”
LSU coach Nikki Fargas had been stressing to her team to bring the intensity of their comeback efforts earlier in the game. The Tigers dropped a 64-60 to No. 10 Mississippi State three days prior after trailing by 20.
“We talked about ‘Go out and play like you’re down; have the same type of intensity and will for 40 minutes,' ” Fargas said.
“Our team was locked in and we set the tone at the beginning. We executed what we wanted to do on offense and defensively we were locked in.”
That means everyone. The Tigers had perhaps their best team victory of the season. Faustine Aifuwa made up for Mitchell’s time on the bench with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds as LSU outrebounded Kentucky, 42-34.
Role players Jaelyn Richard-Harris and Jailin Cherry combined for 24 points, 11 rebounds and 9 of 10 free throw shooting in the fourth quarter when Kentucky was fouling to play catch up.
“Every game in the SEC is a battle,” said Richard-Harris a 5-feet-2 senior who had six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot. “Having fallen at Mississippi State we knew we had to win this game. Our emphasis was to get this win by any means.
“I was pretty calm. ‘Please foul me that’s what I was saying (in the fourth quarter). I was happy and excited to knock the free throws down for my team.”
Both Richard-Harris (11) and Cherry (13) had season-high point totals. Khayla Pointer had 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Mitchell scored the first five points of the game while the LSU defense was stifling SEC scoring leader Rhyne Howard, who entered the game averaging 23.8 points per game. She scored 20 of her 26 points in the final quarter and finished the game 7 of 22 from the field and 4 of 14 from 3-point range.
Howard had a team-high 12 rebounds while Sabrina Haines had 11 points and Jaida Roper 10. Kentucky, whose only previous conference loss was at No. 1 South Carolina, had its four-game winning streak stopped.
“You have to give LSU all the credit,” Kentucky coach Matthew Mitchell said. “They really came out with a focused energy on the defensive end and made it really tough on us. We had a hard time scoring obviously until the fourth quarter. They were all over the place.”