Wide receiver Terrace Marshall and right guard Damien Lewis did not practice with LSU on Thursday afternoon, which marked the Tigers' first practice since the Peach Bowl.
Marshall exited the College Football Playoff semifinal early in the second half, but coach Ed Orgeron said Marshall should feel fine by the CFP National Championship.
Marshall has 43 receptions for 625 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He has scored four touchdowns over LSU's last two games.
"It's going to be a couple days before Terrace Marshall practices," Orgeron said. "He should be OK by the beginning of next week."
Lewis will not practice this week, Orgeron said, after injuring his ankle during the first half of the Peach Bowl. He wore a walking boot on his right foot and used crutches during the celebration after the semifinal win.
LSU does not know if Lewis will play in the national championship game. With Lewis out at practice, senior Adrian Magee played right guard and sophomore Ed Ingram played left guard.
"If we have to play the game that way," Orgeron said, "we feel good about it."
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went first during drills. Edwards-Helaire, who was limited during the Peach Bowl because of a hamstring injury, was fully dressed out and led the position group. LSU expects him to be at full speed by next week.
Roll call:
Players absent from the open period of LSU football practice:
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Terrace Marshall, WR, sophomore
- Donte Starks, LB, freshman
- Cordale Flott, CB, freshman
- Nelson Jenkins III, DL, redshirt freshman
- Michael Smith, OL, junior
- Damien Lewis, OG, senior
- Thomas Perry, OL, freshman
- Ray Parker, DE, freshman