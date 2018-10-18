Summary: LSU’s emphatic 36-16 victory over Georgia has actually pushed the Tigers’ bowl projections onto a higher plane than where they were when LSU was 5-0 heading to Florida. All 16 projections we polled this week have LSU in one of the three New Year’s Six bowls available to the Tigers: the Sugar, Peach and even the Fiesta. LSU’s favored landing spot is in the Sugar with eight projections. Remember the Sugar this year is not a CFP semifinal (those are the Cotton and Orange), so it gets the SEC champion or the top available team from the SEC. Assuming Alabama will win the SEC, the expectation is LSU will be one of the next one or two highest-ranked SEC teams. If the Tigers can stay in the top 10, they almost certainly will be making their first CFP bowl trip to New Orleans, Atlanta or Arizona.
National media bowl projections
• Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
• Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• CollegeFootballNews.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF
• CollegeSportsMadness.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
• Brad Crawford, 247sports.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF
• Jason Kirk, SBNation.com: Peach Bowl vs. Texas
• Steve Lassan, Athlon: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
• Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Steve Petrella, The Action Network: Peach Bowl vs. N.C. State
• Mitch Sherman, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
• Eric Single, SI.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Joe Tansey, BleacherReport.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
• Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Bowl guide
Peach Bowl: 11 a.m. Dec. 29, Atlanta (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl: Noon, Jan. 1, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)