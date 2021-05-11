Two years ago, senior pitcher Clay Moffitt stood in the middle of a lengthy postgame meeting and punched himself in the head.

LSU had lost another midweek game, this time a 2-0 defeat on its home field to McNeese State. After the coaches left a huddle in shallow right field, Moffitt stepped forward. He told his teammates they had to recognize playing for LSU meant representing a network of alumni and fans who expected to win.

“You've got to appreciate what you're given, and given the opportunity to play at LSU, you can't take it for granted,” Moffit said almost a half-hour later. “We wanted to address that what we did is unacceptable for us and for future players and past players.”

The loss dropped LSU’s midweek record to 5-2 that year. It finished 9-5 with losses to Southern, Northwestern State and UL.

Midweek results have never determined LSU’s season — it reached the NCAA super regional in 2019 — but by often playing in-state schools, the matchups create a source of pride. LSU expects to dominate the state as Louisiana’s premier college baseball program. It wants bragging rights.

Devin Fontenot stood in that huddle after the loss to McNeese State. Now, LSU is undefeated in midweek games and against other in-state teams this season before it plays No. 20 Louisiana Tech. He said winning midweek games, “starts with getting tired of losing them.”

“It seems like we've played just about every Louisiana school,” said Fontenot, a senior pitcher. “We want to show that we're the team that should be winning those games.”

This year, the Tigers have often won them in convincing fashion, outsourcing their midweek opponents 104-22 before Tuesday night’s game.

LSU has beaten UL, Nicholls, Southern, UNO, Southeastern Louisiana, McNeese State, Grambling State and ULM during the middle of the week, as well as a handful of smaller schools from other states. Its midweek game against Tulane was canceled because of weather.

With an 11-0 midweek record, this season has reversed a recent trend. From 2016-2019, LSU averaged 9.25 midweek wins per year. The Tigers even went 8-6 — its worst midweek record under coach Paul Mainieri — when they played for the 2017 national championship.

Before that, LSU averaged a 13-2 record against its midweek opponents from 2008-2015, including the first undefeated records in school history in 2012 and 2013.

The decline angered fans. Mainieri heard complaints that LSU didn't seriously approach its midweek opponents. He said last year, “There's nothing further from the truth.”

“The reality is the in-state schools are good,” Mainieri said this week. “They've upgraded their programs through the years and they have good coaching. They have good players. They're formidable opponents.”

So how has LSU improved its midweek record so much? The Tigers have often received reliable pitching from freshman right-hander Will Hellmers, who started his seventh midweek game against Louisiana Tech, and their back-end relievers have pitched well. The staff hasn’t allowed more than seven runs in a midweek game while the hitters have reached double-digit runs in seven games.

“You may hear from some guys that midweek games are the hardest coming from a tough SEC weekend and coming into the midweeks and facing guys that don't have as much velocity,” freshman right fielder Dylan Crews. “Some teams tend to take them for granted. That's what we've learned throughout the years. Take each and every game like it's our last.”

Whatever the reason, the midweek wins have kept LSU’s postseason hopes afloat this season. In years past, the midweek games didn’t matter as much because of LSU’s performance in the Southeastern Conference. Its final league record will still determine whether or not the team reaches the NCAA tournament next month, but the midweek games have helped maintain its RPI in the top-25.

LSU faces its toughest midweek opponent yet Tuesday night in Louisiana Tech, the only ranked team LSU has played outside the SEC. The Tigers beat Louisiana Tech 16-7 opening weekend, but the Bulldogs have a lineup batting .305 with 53 home runs.

If LSU can win, it will boost its RPI, help its postseason chances and need one more game to finish undefeated against its midweek opponents for the third time in school history.

“It's hard to win all the time in baseball,” Mainieri said. “This year, for whatever reason, we've won all the midweek games.”