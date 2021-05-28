What becomes a legend most?

In coaching, it’s winning, of course. Of building a reputation for being on the cutting edge or ahead of it. Of having the respect of your peers and your players.

For, ultimately, knowing when to walk away.

A legend is retiring from LSU in baseball coach Paul Mainieri. Almost certainly before he wanted to. But like a perfectly executed hit-and-run, he did it now because he knew it was time.

The news was not unexpected. Mainieri has undergone two neck surgeries in recent years, including one in December to place a prosthetic disc between two of his vertebrae. But the situation has apparently not improved completely. One must assume that's a factor in Mainieri’s decision.

However, the timing was a surprise. There were rumblings, growing louder for months, that Mainieri was considering retirement — but after LSU was truly done with this 2021 season. The Tigers may be done after their 4-1 loss to Georgia on Tuesday in the Southeastern Conference tournament, but Mainieri’s retirement is contingent on LSU’s season being over.

They’re still practicing and he’s still coaching. One has to believe this news makes LSU, as bubbly as a bubble team can get, more likely to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament on Monday than to not.

How could the NCAA selection committee not give Mainieri, a man who has given his life to the sport, who has brought honor and class to it, one last chance to tip the cap?

But that is a decision for literally another day. This is the day for Mainieri’s decision, and to pay homage to a man who has assembled the rarest of career accomplishments.

Mainieri suffered by comparison to his former athletic director. He is, critics have groused, no Skip Bertman.

Mainieri would be the first person to agree with that judgment. But to say that he is no Bertman is to paint with too broad a brush, because no one else is either. And it is to forget that it is Bertman who hired him.

Mainieri’s successor, whoever that turns out to be, will face the same demanding winning standards that have existed for the program for nearly three decades: Win a national title or else. And that next person won’t be Bertman either.

That said, Mainieri did something Bertman didn’t come close to doing. He is one of five coaches in the history of college baseball with 1,500 career wins and a College World Series championship (Bertman won 870 games). They all fit on one hand. Mainieri, Augie Garrido (Cal State Fullerton and Texas), Gene Stephenson (Wichita State), Jim Morris (Miami) and Mark Marquess (Stanford).

One of five. That’s it. A Hall of Fame résumé defined in one sentence.

Has the LSU baseball program slid since reaching the 2017 CWS championship series? Yes. The Tigers are exactly .500 in Southeastern Conference regular-season play since then (LSU played no SEC games in 2020) at 45-45. This was the first time LSU ever went one-and-done in the SEC tournament, where Mainieri led the Tigers to a record-tying six titles.

So maybe it was time, for a lot of reasons. But that’s the short-term view.

The long-term view is that Mainieri resurrected the program to a championship level after the relative lull of the Smoke Laval valley between his and Bertman’s tenures. He led the Tigers to the 2009 national title and within a whisker of a second. He put players in the pros, built a broad coaching tree of former assistants, graduated players, and never has been tainted by even a sniff of scandal.

In his farewell statement released Friday, Mainieri gave thanks for “the honor of my life” to be able to coach LSU for 15 years.

It is LSU, and everyone associated with it, who should be thanking him.