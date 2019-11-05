The No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown between LSU and Alabama is drawing so much national attention, President Donald Trump is expected to attend at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
In LSU's practice Tuesday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards got a close look at the Tigers himself.
Edwards, who hosted the football team's freshmen at the Governor's mansion in June, struck up a friendship with LSU's Ed Orgeron shortly after the head coach was hired full-time after the 2016 season and has since been near the team on several occasions.
Edwards was scheduled to speak to the team on Tuesday, according to Edwards spokeswoman Christina Stephens.
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward also watched during the open portion of Tuesday's practice.
LSU safety Grant Delpit was not seen for the fourth straight media viewing of practice, although Orgeron said Monday that he expects the unanimous All-American to play against Alabama.
Delpit, who has 43 tackle and one interception this season, appeared to injure his ankle against Auburn and Orgeron said last week that the junior had suffered a "sprain."
Orgeron said Monday that Delpit will practice "a little bit" this week and believes he "will be totally healthy for the game Saturday."
Sophomore linebacker Damone Clark practiced with the pass rushers during individual drills, which indicates that the Southern Lab graduate could be the next man up in LSU's third-down blitz packages.
Clark was part of the team's "Green Team" blitz package early this season, which makes him a likely candidate to replace linebacker Michael Divinity, who announced Monday that he left the team due to a "personal matter."
In eight games, Clark has 30 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2½ sacks.
Junior wide receiver Racey McMath was not seen during the open portion of practice. McMath has 10 catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Roll call
Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice:
- Grant Delpit, S, junior
- Racey McMath, WR, junior
- Donte Starks, LB, freshman
- Dare Rosenthal, OT, redshirt freshman
- Kardell Thomas, OG, true freshman
- Michael Smith, OL, junior
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Thomas Perry, OL, true freshman