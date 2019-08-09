LSU has added left-handed pitcher Brandon Kaminer to its 2020 roster, the school announced on Friday morning.
Kaminer will enroll at LSU this month. A transfer from Wallace Community College, he has two years of eligibility.
Kaminer, along with freshman Jacob Hasty and redshirt freshman Easton McMurray, gives LSU three left-handed pitchers next season. LSU did not play with a left-handed pitcher this spring. (McMurray missed his freshman year with an injury.)
“Obviously, we have been in great need of left-handed pitching, and (Kaminer) will add to our staff in this critical way,” coach Paul Mainieri said in a press release. “He is a strike thrower with an advanced feel for his change-up and slider. Combined with a mid to upper 80s fastball that is capable of getting into the low 90s, we are of the belief that Brandon can contribute quickly to our pitching staff.”
Kaminer went 8-2 with 64 strikeouts last season at Wallace Community College. He pitched 60 innings.
A two-time All-Broward County selection at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, Kaminer received 2017 Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-America.
At his press conference last week, Mainieri mentioned LSU wanted to add another left-handed pitcher to its roster. Kaminer, a verbal commit, had not yet graduated from Wallace, so LSU waited to announce his signing.
LSU now has 36 players on its 2020 roster. The Tigers will have to remove a player before next season to meet NCAA roster limits.