NATCHITOCHES — Hammond native and LSU alumnus Terry McAulay, a 20-year NFL official who refereed three Super Bowls, is the 2021 winner of the Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award presented by the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
McAulay, who retired from officiating in June 2018, is in his third season as the on-air rules expert for NBC’s Sunday night NFL games and Saturday’s telecasts of Notre Dame games.
Next summer during the Hall of Fame’s 2021 Induction Dinner and Ceremony in Natchitoches, he will become the 21st recipient of the Dixon Award since its inception in 2005, and will be enshrined in the Hall.
Raised in Hammond, McAulay earned a computer science degree from LSU, while he began his football officiating career, and went on to a 26-year professional career as a computer programmer and software engineer for the National Security Agency (NSA). He was an NFL official for 20 seasons (1998-2017), the final 17 as a referee after working just three seasons as a line judge.
McAulay is one of just six NFL officials to referee at least three Super Bowls. He served as crew chief for Super Bowls XXXIX (New England vs. Philadelphia), XLIII (Pittsburgh vs. Arizona), XLVIII (Denver vs. Seattle). He was the first referee to draw a Super Bowl assignment with fewer than five seasons as a referee when he was the crew chief for Super Bowl XXXIX after only his fourth season.
McAulay was was the referee for the 1998 Nebraska-Tennessee BCS title game in the Orange Bowl.
McAulay will be part the Class of 2021 inductees into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.