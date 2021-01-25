The Saints didn't make the Super Bowl in 2020, but Louisiana will still be represented when the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off for the Lombardi Trophy.

Former LSU football stars dot the roster of both teams, especially at the running back position. Three former Tigers will be toting the ball in the matchup, and six total former LSU stars will likely see action in all -- several of whom played alongside each other in Baton Rouge.

Scroll below for a breakdown of each of those players (three from each roster) along with another familiar name that won't see action but could land a Super Bowl ring.

Super Bowl 54 kicks off at Raymond James Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE, RB

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with LSU (left) and this season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • HOMETOWN: Baton Rouge
  • LSU CAREER: 2017-'19
  • LSU STATS: 38 games played; 370 carries for 2,103 yards, 23 touchdowns; 69 receptions for 595 yards, touchdown
  • NFL DRAFT (2020): No. 32 overall by Kansas City Chiefs
  • 2020 STATS: 13 games played; 181 carries for 803 yards, 4 touchdowns; 36 receptions for 297 yards, 1 touchdown
  • 2020 PLAYOFF STATS: 6 carries for 7 yards, touchdown; 1 reception, 0 yards

DARREL WILLIAMS, RB

Williams

Running back Darrel Williams with LSU (left) and now as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • HOMETOWN: Marrero
  • LSU CAREER: 2014-'17
  • LSU STATS: 44 games played; 321 carries for 1,651 yards, 19 touchdowns; 38 receptions for 462 yards
  • NFL DRAFT (2018): Undrafted
  • NFL STATS: 34 games played; 93 carries for 354 yards, 4 touchdowns; 36 receptions for 310 yards, 2 touchdowns
  • 2020 STATS: 16 games played; 39 carries for 169 yards, 1 touchdown; 18 receptions for 116 yards
  • 2020 PLAYOFF STATS: 26 carries for 130 yards, touchdown; 5 receptions for 25 yards

TYRANN MATHIEU, S

Mathieu

Safety Tyrann Mathieu with LSU (left) and this season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. 
  • HOMETOWN: New Orleans
  • LSU CAREER: 2010-'11
  • LSU STATS: 26 games played; 93 tackles (40 solo); 6 sacks; 4 interceptions; 16 passes defensed; 11 forced fumbled (8 recoveries); 2 defensive touchdowns; 4 return touchdowns
  • NFL DRAFT (2013): No. 69 overall (3rd round) by Arizona Cardinals
  • NFL STATS: 113 games played; 534 tackles (464 solo); 39 TFLs; 9 sacks; 23 interceptions; 70 passes defensed; 4 fumbles forced (3 recoveries); 2 defensive touchdowns
  • 2020 STATS: 15 games played; 62 tackles (48 solo) 3 TFLs; 6 interceptions; 9 passes defensed; 1 fumble recovery
  • 2020 PLAYOFF STATS: 13 tackles (11 solo); 1 TFL; 1 interception; 1 pass defensed

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

LEONARD FOURNETTE, RB

Fournette

Running back Leonard Fournette with LSU (left) and now as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  • HOMETOWN: New Orleans
  • LSU CAREER: 2014-'16
  • LSU STATS: 32 games played; 616 carries for 3,830 yards, 40 touchdowns; 41 receptions for 526 yards, 1 touchdown
  • NFL DRAFT (2017): No. 4 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars 
  • NFL STATS: 49 games played; 763 carries for 2,998 yards, 23 touchdowns; 170 receptions for 1,242 yards, 2 touchdowns
  • 2020 STATS: 13 games played; 97 carries for 367 yards, 6 touchdowns; 36 receptions for 233 yards
  • 2020 PLAYOFF STATS: 48 carries for 211 yards, 2 touchdowns; 14 catches for 102 yards, touchdown

DEVIN WHITE, LB

Devin White

Devin White with LSU (top) and this season as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
  • HOMETOWN: Springhill
  • LSU CAREER: 2016-'18 
  • LSU STATS: 34 games played; 172 tackles (114 solo); 28.5 TFLs; 8.5 sacks; 1 interception; 4 fumbles forced (3 recoveries); 3 passes defensed
  • NFL DRAFT (2019): No. 5 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • NFL STATS: 28 games played; 231 tackles (155 solo); 19 TFLs; 11.5 sacks; 7 passes defensed; 1 interception; 3 fumbles forced (5 recoveries); 2 touchdowns
  • 2020 STATS: 15 games played; 140 tackles (97 solo); 15 TFLS; 9 sacks; 1 fumble forced (1 recovery)
  • 2020 PLAYOFF STATS: 26 tackles (19 solo); 1 TFL; 1 interception; 1 pass defensed; 2 fumble recoveries

KEVIN MINTER, LB

Minter

Linebacker Kevin Minter with LSU (left) and this season as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  • HOMETOWN: Suwanee, Georgia
  • LSU CAREER: 2010-'12
  • LSU STATS: 37 games played; 206 tackles (81 solo); 18.5 TFLs; 5 sacks; 1 interception; 1 pass defensed; 1 fumble forced (1 recovery); 1 touchdown
  • NFL DRAFT (2013): No. 45 overall (2nd round) by the Arizona Cardinals
  • NFL STATS: 107 games played; 314 tackles (229 solo); 25 TFLs; 6 sacks; 7 passes defensed; 1 fumble recovery; 1 safety
  • 2020 STATS: 16 games played (1 start); 15 tackles (10 solo); 1 pass defensed 
  • 2020 PLAYOFF STATS: 6 tackles (3 solo); 1 pass defensed

CYRIL GRAYSON, WR

Grayson

Cyril Grayson as a sprinter with LSU (left) and in his previous stint with the New Orleans Saints. He is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, but has spent the season in injured reserve.
  • HOMETOWN: Kenner
  • LSU CAREER: 2013-'16 (sprinter)
  • NOTES: Grayson was an LSU sprinter for four seasons before spending multiple years with NFL teams, including the Saints. He's spent the the past two seasons with the Bucs, appearing in multiple games but only logging 1 catch for 3 yards. He's seen action in 3 games for the Bucs in 2020, but will finish the season on injured reserve.

