The Saints didn't make the Super Bowl in 2020, but Louisiana will still be represented when the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off for the Lombardi Trophy.

Former LSU football stars dot the roster of both teams, especially at the running back position. Three former Tigers will be toting the ball in the matchup, and six total former LSU stars will likely see action in all -- several of whom played alongside each other in Baton Rouge.

Scroll below for a breakdown of each of those players (three from each roster) along with another familiar name that won't see action but could land a Super Bowl ring.

Super Bowl 54 kicks off at Raymond James Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE, RB

HOMETOWN : Baton Rouge

: Baton Rouge LSU CAREER : 2017-'19

: 2017-'19 LSU STATS : 38 games played; 370 carries for 2,103 yards, 23 touchdowns; 69 receptions for 595 yards, touchdown

: 38 games played; 370 carries for 2,103 yards, 23 touchdowns; 69 receptions for 595 yards, touchdown NFL DRAFT (2020) : No. 32 overall by Kansas City Chiefs

: No. 32 overall by Kansas City Chiefs 2020 STATS : 13 games played; 181 carries for 803 yards, 4 touchdowns; 36 receptions for 297 yards, 1 touchdown

: 13 games played; 181 carries for 803 yards, 4 touchdowns; 36 receptions for 297 yards, 1 touchdown 2020 PLAYOFF STATS: 6 carries for 7 yards, touchdown; 1 reception, 0 yards

LSU leaned on an emotional Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Alabama win: 'Nothing's too hard for him' It's a reversal of fortune of sorts that LSU's featured running back is the one flying under the radar, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire made sure th…

DARREL WILLIAMS, RB

HOMETOWN : Marrero

: Marrero LSU CAREER : 2014-'17

: 2014-'17 LSU STATS : 44 games played; 321 carries for 1,651 yards, 19 touchdowns; 38 receptions for 462 yards

: 44 games played; 321 carries for 1,651 yards, 19 touchdowns; 38 receptions for 462 yards NFL DRAFT (2018) : Undrafted

: Undrafted NFL STATS : 34 games played; 93 carries for 354 yards, 4 touchdowns; 36 receptions for 310 yards, 2 touchdowns

: 34 games played; 93 carries for 354 yards, 4 touchdowns; 36 receptions for 310 yards, 2 touchdowns 2020 STATS : 16 games played; 39 carries for 169 yards, 1 touchdown; 18 receptions for 116 yards

: 16 games played; 39 carries for 169 yards, 1 touchdown; 18 receptions for 116 yards 2020 PLAYOFF STATS: 26 carries for 130 yards, touchdown; 5 receptions for 25 yards

TYRANN MATHIEU, S

HOMETOWN : New Orleans

: New Orleans LSU CAREER : 2010-'11

: 2010-'11 LSU STATS : 26 games played; 93 tackles (40 solo); 6 sacks; 4 interceptions; 16 passes defensed; 11 forced fumbled (8 recoveries); 2 defensive touchdowns; 4 return touchdowns

: 26 games played; 93 tackles (40 solo); 6 sacks; 4 interceptions; 16 passes defensed; 11 forced fumbled (8 recoveries); 2 defensive touchdowns; 4 return touchdowns NFL DRAFT (2013) : No. 69 overall (3rd round) by Arizona Cardinals

: No. 69 overall (3rd round) by Arizona Cardinals NFL STATS : 113 games played; 534 tackles (464 solo); 39 TFLs; 9 sacks; 23 interceptions; 70 passes defensed; 4 fumbles forced (3 recoveries); 2 defensive touchdowns

: 113 games played; 534 tackles (464 solo); 39 TFLs; 9 sacks; 23 interceptions; 70 passes defensed; 4 fumbles forced (3 recoveries); 2 defensive touchdowns 2020 STATS : 15 games played; 62 tackles (48 solo) 3 TFLs; 6 interceptions; 9 passes defensed; 1 fumble recovery

: 15 games played; 62 tackles (48 solo) 3 TFLs; 6 interceptions; 9 passes defensed; 1 fumble recovery 2020 PLAYOFF STATS: 13 tackles (11 solo); 1 TFL; 1 interception; 1 pass defensed

+3 Tyrann Mathieu, amid NFL playoffs, keeps pledge to aid Baton Rouge youth seeking better life It was a Monday, less than a week before an NFL playoff game, and Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu — forever known as the Honey Badger…

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

LEONARD FOURNETTE, RB

HOMETOWN : New Orleans

: New Orleans LSU CAREER : 2014-'16

: 2014-'16 LSU STATS : 32 games played; 616 carries for 3,830 yards, 40 touchdowns; 41 receptions for 526 yards, 1 touchdown

: 32 games played; 616 carries for 3,830 yards, 40 touchdowns; 41 receptions for 526 yards, 1 touchdown NFL DRAFT (2017) : No. 4 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars

: No. 4 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars NFL STATS : 49 games played; 763 carries for 2,998 yards, 23 touchdowns; 170 receptions for 1,242 yards, 2 touchdowns

: 49 games played; 763 carries for 2,998 yards, 23 touchdowns; 170 receptions for 1,242 yards, 2 touchdowns 2020 STATS : 13 games played; 97 carries for 367 yards, 6 touchdowns; 36 receptions for 233 yards

: 13 games played; 97 carries for 367 yards, 6 touchdowns; 36 receptions for 233 yards 2020 PLAYOFF STATS: 48 carries for 211 yards, 2 touchdowns; 14 catches for 102 yards, touchdown

Rabalais: LSU's Devin White, Leonard Fournette help fuel Bucs' win over the Saints LSU fans and Saints fans, most of whom inhabit the same soul, have lamented for years the assembly line of Tiger talent the Saints have let sl…

DEVIN WHITE, LB

HOMETOWN : Springhill

: Springhill LSU CAREER : 2016-'18

: 2016-'18 LSU STATS : 34 games played; 172 tackles (114 solo); 28.5 TFLs; 8.5 sacks; 1 interception; 4 fumbles forced (3 recoveries); 3 passes defensed

: 34 games played; 172 tackles (114 solo); 28.5 TFLs; 8.5 sacks; 1 interception; 4 fumbles forced (3 recoveries); 3 passes defensed NFL DRAFT (2019) : No. 5 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: No. 5 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL STATS : 28 games played; 231 tackles (155 solo); 19 TFLs; 11.5 sacks; 7 passes defensed; 1 interception; 3 fumbles forced (5 recoveries); 2 touchdowns

: 28 games played; 231 tackles (155 solo); 19 TFLs; 11.5 sacks; 7 passes defensed; 1 interception; 3 fumbles forced (5 recoveries); 2 touchdowns 2020 STATS : 15 games played; 140 tackles (97 solo); 15 TFLS; 9 sacks; 1 fumble forced (1 recovery)

: 15 games played; 140 tackles (97 solo); 15 TFLS; 9 sacks; 1 fumble forced (1 recovery) 2020 PLAYOFF STATS: 26 tackles (19 solo); 1 TFL; 1 interception; 1 pass defensed; 2 fumble recoveries

KEVIN MINTER, LB

HOMETOWN : Suwanee, Georgia

: Suwanee, Georgia LSU CAREER : 2010-'12

: 2010-'12 LSU STATS : 37 games played; 206 tackles (81 solo); 18.5 TFLs; 5 sacks; 1 interception; 1 pass defensed; 1 fumble forced (1 recovery); 1 touchdown

: 37 games played; 206 tackles (81 solo); 18.5 TFLs; 5 sacks; 1 interception; 1 pass defensed; 1 fumble forced (1 recovery); 1 touchdown NFL DRAFT (2013) : No. 45 overall (2nd round) by the Arizona Cardinals

: No. 45 overall (2nd round) by the Arizona Cardinals NFL STATS : 107 games played; 314 tackles (229 solo); 25 TFLs; 6 sacks; 7 passes defensed; 1 fumble recovery; 1 safety

: 107 games played; 314 tackles (229 solo); 25 TFLs; 6 sacks; 7 passes defensed; 1 fumble recovery; 1 safety 2020 STATS : 16 games played (1 start); 15 tackles (10 solo); 1 pass defensed

: 16 games played (1 start); 15 tackles (10 solo); 1 pass defensed 2020 PLAYOFF STATS: 6 tackles (3 solo); 1 pass defensed

Kevin Minter eager to prove he belongs GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kevin Minter wanted a chance last year to show how he compared with Arizona Cardinals standout middle linebackers Karlos Dan…

CYRIL GRAYSON, WR

HOMETOWN : Kenner

: Kenner LSU CAREER : 2013-'16 (sprinter)

: 2013-'16 (sprinter) NOTES: Grayson was an LSU sprinter for four seasons before spending multiple years with NFL teams, including the Saints. He's spent the the past two seasons with the Bucs, appearing in multiple games but only logging 1 catch for 3 yards. He's seen action in 3 games for the Bucs in 2020, but will finish the season on injured reserve.