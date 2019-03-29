Despite a late rally, LSU baseball dropped the first game of its three-game series against No. 2 Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi .

The Tigers will look to bounce back Friday night in Game 2.

First pitch for the game is set for 6 p.m. The series finale will be played Saturday at 3 p.m.

THE GAME

WHO: LSU at Mississippi State

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

SCOUTING REPORT

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 4.

RECORDS: LSU is 17-9, 4-3 Southeastern Conference. Mississippi State is 24-3, 5-2.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Cole Henry (1-1, 3.24 ERA, 25.0 IP, 9 BB, 25 SO); MSU – Fr. RHP JT Ginn (6-0, 2.58 ERA, 38.1 IP, 4 BB, 49 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This game features two freshman starting pitchers, but Ginn was a first-round MLB draft pick by the Dodgers last summer. Ginn has pitched at least five innings in each of his six starts this season. He has yet to allow more than four runs in a start, and two weeks ago, he struck out 11 Florida hitters.