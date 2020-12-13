In these days of the coronavirus, sports schedules are an endangered species.
Between contact tracing and quarantining, games can be scuttled in a heartbeat. Teams have to be ready to adjust on the fly, playing where they weren’t scheduled to play with tip times that are anything but conventional.
Case in point is the LSU basketball team, which pulled out of a season-opening multi-team event just four days before it was to fly to Lincoln, Nebraska, late last month.
Those games were replaced by an appearance in the Billiken Classic and a hastily-scheduled game with Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 30.
This week, LSU’s contest with South Florida, which was to be played on Saturday in Atlanta, had to be canceled because of COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantining protocols at mid-week.
Within minutes, however, coach Will Wade arranged to have Sam Houston State (3-3) come in for an 11 a.m. Monday tipoff in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Fans will not be allowed for the game, which will be televised by the SEC Network and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
With the Sam Houston game being played two days later than the Siouth Florida matchup, LSU (3-1) will begin a challenging stretch in which the Tigers will play four games in nine days — providing there aren’t any coronavirus issues.
Wade said scheduling a game with Sam Houston State game wasn’t terribly complicated, which he, associate athletic director Matt Laborde and Sam Houston coach Jason Hooten hammered out in a few minutes time.
It came together when Sam Houston State’s game last Wednesday night against No. 7 Houston was canceled. It was the second time the Bearkats had to cancel a game.
“Coach Hooten and I had been talking a while … we talked about a regular-season game before COVID hit, but the dates didn’t work out,” Wade said. “He actually reached out to me Monday and asked if we had any openings.”
Wade didn’t have anything at the time, but he knew that could change with the contact tracing issues his team would soon be facing.
Wade said contact tracing didn’t run out until Sunday, which meant they had to play Monday instead of Saturday.
LSU women’s coach Nikki Fargas also scrapped her team’s Monday shootaround for a 5 p.m. game with Texas Southern, which later canceled and was replaced by Louisiana-Lafayette.
“A ton of folks had to be involved to pull the game off,” Wade said. “It took a little bit of gymnastics … jumping through hoops, jumping around. We just had to figure it out.”
Now that he has a game scheduled, he said his team is excited to get into a rhythm even though it will be a busy nine days.
“It’s full steam ahead,” Wade said. “It’s obviously a little bit of a disruption with the contact tracing and quarantining, but it hasn’t affected any of our players. Our guys are excited to play; we did get thrown out of rhythm a little bit.”
Monday’s game could see the LSU debut of Josh LeBlanc, a former Madison Prep star who had to sit out the first four games after transferring from Georgtown this winter.
The 6-foot-7 forward has been praised by Wade for his defense since he started practicing with the team in January.
LeBlanc could certainly help against Sam Houston State, which lost each of its first three games by 30 points or more before winning its next three against lesser competition — scoring 117, 117 and 107 points.
“He’s eligible to play Monday if we want to play him,” Wade said. “He’s long, he’s athletic, he’s physical. He can make some things happen on the defensive end.”