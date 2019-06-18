LSU landed its second defensive tackle commitment of the week, this time from the heart of Alabama.
Four-star defensive tackle Eric Taylor, from Trussville, Alabama, announced his commitment to LSU on Twitter late Tuesday night, becoming the seventh defensive lineman to commit to the Tigers in the current recruiting cycle.
"After careful consideration I have decided to take my talents to LSU," Taylor wrote on Twitter, "I appreciate all the coaches who have recruited me and can't wait to be a Tiger!"
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Taylor, is the nation's No. 25 defensive tackle recruit of his class, according to 247Sports, and he held offers from other Southeastern Conference schools like Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss.
Taylor committed a day after John Ehret defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins, and he joins Haynesville's CamRon Jackson (nation's No. 44 DT) and Jordan Berry of Harbor City, California, (No. 53) as the fourth defensive tackle committed to the 2020 class.
LSU's 2020 class has 19 commitments, inching closer toward the 25 the NCAA permits per year. The Tigers rank No. 3 nationally, behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama.
Defensive line was a major focus for Orgeron in the 2019 class, when LSU signed four total linemen (two tackles, two defensive ends), though the Tigers lost their recruiting battle to Alabama for highly coveted tackle Ishamel Sopsher from Amite High.
Following LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama on Nov. 3, when the Crimson Tide outgained the Tigers 576-196, Orgeron made it clear he wanted change on the line of scrimmage.
"We've got to recruit better defensive linemen," Orgeron said then. "I got to get defensive linemen like them. I've got to recruit better offensive linemen. Same old thing: you've got to beat Alabama on the line of scrimmage."
Along with defensive end commitments Demon Clowney (No. 8 weak-side defensive end; Baltimore), Alec Bryant (No. 11 weak-side defensive end; Pearland, Texas) and Ali Gaye (No. 4 JUCO strong-side defensive end; Garden City (Kansas) Community College) Taylor's commitment makes seven defensive linemen in the 2020 class.
LSU's 2020 commitments
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Elias Ricks
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|CB
|6-2
|180
|*****
|Nation's No. 1 CB
|Kayshon Boutte
|New Iberia (Westgate)
|WR
|5-10
|175
|****
|Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
|Alec Bryant
|Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
|WDE
|6-3
|230
|****
|Nation's No. 9 WDE
|Major Burns
|Baton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)
|S
|6-2
|176
|****
|Nation's No. 6 S
|Jermaine Burton
|Calabasas, California (Calabasas)
|WR
|6-1
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 7 WR
|Demon Clowney
|Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy)
|WDE
|6-4
|225
|****
|Nation's No. 5 WDE
|TJ Finley
|Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula)
|PRO
|6-6
|233
|****
|Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
|CamRon Jackson
|Haynesville (Haynesville)
|DT
|6-5
|271
|****
|Nation's No. 24 DT
|Rakim Jarrett
|Washington, DC (St. John's College HS)
|WR
|6-0
|190
|*****
|Nation's No. 2 WR
|Lorando Johnson
|Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster)
|CB
|6-0
|181
|****
|Nation's No. 11 CB
|Max Johnson
|Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County)
|PRO
|6-3
|214
|****
|Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
|Antoine Sampah
|Woodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)
|ILB
|6-3
|220
|****
|Nations No. 2 ILB
|Eric Taylor
|Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)
|DT
|6-4
|280
|****
|Nation's No. 25 DT
|Jordan Toles
|Baltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)
|S
|6-3
|190
|****
|Nation's No. 9 S
|Josh White
|Houston, Texas (Cy Creek)
|OLB
|6-1
|200
|****
|Nation's No. 20 OLB
|Jordan Berry
|Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne)
|DT
|6-2
|323
|***
|Nation's No. 33 DT
|Ali Gaye
|Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.)
|SDE
|6-6
|270
|***
|No. 5 JUCO SDE
|Patrick Jenkins
|Marrero (John Ehret)
|DT
|6-2
|285
|***
|Nation's No. 46 DT
|Marlon Martinez
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
|OG
|6-4
|287
|***
|Nation's No. 34 OG