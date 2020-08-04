D-D Breaux’s year-by-year record at LSU
Year Record Achievements
1978 19-9 9th, AIAW championships
1979 17-11-1 11th, AIAW championships
1980 28-8 6th, AIAW championships
1981 25-16 SEC champions, 11th AIAW
1982 13-7 3rd SEC, 3rd NCAA regional
1983 17-13-1 3rd SEC, 6th NCAA championships
1984 8-10 4th SEC
1985 16-14 4th SEC, 2nd NCAA regional
1986 13-17 4th SEC, 9th NCAA championships
1987 23-11 4th SEC, 7th NCAA championships
1988 28-9-1 4th SEC, 4th NCAA championships
1989 22-7 4th SEC, 2nd NCAA regional
1990 27-9 2nd SEC, 6th NCAA championships
1991 18-16 3rd SEC, 7th NCAA championships
1992 8-20 5th SEC, 7th NCAA regional
1993 15-13 4th SEC, T-7th NCAA championships
1994 19-9-1 3rd SEC, 8th NCAA championships
1995 20-9 2nd SEC, 9th NCAA championships
1996 13-13 5th SEC, 3rd NCAA regional
1997 16-13-1 3rd SEC, 12th NCAA championships
1998 20-13 3rd SEC, 9th NCAA championships
1999 17-10 4th SEC, 9th NCAA championships
2000 21-8-1 T-2nd SEC, 9th NCAA championships
2001 14-7 4th SEC, 3rd NCAA regional
2002 16-14 4th SEC, 8th NCAA championships
2003 18-15 4th SEC, 10th NCAA championships
2004 22-9 3rd SEC, 7th NCAA championships
2005 26-7 2nd SEC, 9th NCAA championships
2006 19-16 4th SEC, 8th NCAA championships
2007 19-13 4th SEC, 7th NCAA championships
2008 26-12 4th SEC, 5th NCAA Super Six
2009 24-12 4th SEC, 6th NCAA Super Six
2010 15-13-1 4th SEC, 9th NCAA championships
2011 8-15 5th SEC, 3rd NCAA regional
2012 14-17 4th SEC, 9th NCAA championships
2013 25-11 3rd SEC, 5th NCAA Super Six
2014 26-9 3rd SEC, 3rd NCAA Super Six
2015 25-6 2nd SEC, 10th NCAA championships
2016 31-6 3rd SEC, NCAA runner-up
2017 34-2 (7-0 SEC) 1st SEC regular season, 1st SEC championship, NCAA runner-up
2018 33-5 (7-0 SEC) 1st SEC regular season, 1st SEC championship, 4th NCAA Super Six
2019 28-5 (4-3 SEC) 1st SEC championship, NCAA runner-up
2020 14-2 (5-2 SEC)
D-D Breaux, who nurtured LSU’s gymnastics program from an unsteady beginning to a perennial championship contender that performed in front of …
To step into LSU’s gymnastics practice facility is to pay a visit to D-D Breaux’s imagination.
After 43 years coaching the LSU gymnastics team, D-D Breaux announced Tuesday that she will retire.
LONGEST TENURED SEC COACHES
School Coach Sport Years
LSU D-D Breaux Gymnastics 43 (1978-2020)
South Carolina Mark Berson Men's soccer 42 (1978-)*
Georgia Jack Bauerle Swimming & diving 41 (1979-)*
Kentucky Adolph Rupp Men's basketball 41 (1930-52, 1953-72)
*-active
NOTE: If Berson coaches at South Carolina this fall he will tie Breaux’s record.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT D-D BREAUX
LSU ACCOLADES UNDER BREAUX
Record of 816-427-7
8 NCAA championship finals Appearances (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)
35 Consecutive NCAA regional appearances
30 NCAA championships appearances
15 Individual national titles
19 regional titles
1 Honda Award recipient
3 AAI award winners
1 NCAA Woman of the Year finalist
266 All-America honors
22 SEC champions with 44 SEC titles
93 All-SEC honors
160 Scholastic All-Americans
7 SEC Gymnasts of the Year
6 SEC championships