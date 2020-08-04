BR.auburnlsugym.101820 HS 175.JPG
Buy Now

LSU co-head coach D-D Breaux looks on as her gymnasts warm up before the Tigers' meet against Auburn, Friday, January 17, 2020, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

D-D Breaux’s year-by-year record at LSU

Year Record Achievements

1978 19-9 9th, AIAW championships

1979 17-11-1 11th, AIAW championships

1980 28-8 6th, AIAW championships

1981 25-16 SEC champions, 11th AIAW

1982 13-7 3rd SEC, 3rd NCAA regional

1983 17-13-1 3rd SEC, 6th NCAA championships

1984 8-10 4th SEC

1985 16-14 4th SEC, 2nd NCAA regional

1986 13-17 4th SEC, 9th NCAA championships

1987 23-11 4th SEC, 7th NCAA championships

1988 28-9-1 4th SEC, 4th NCAA championships

1989 22-7 4th SEC, 2nd NCAA regional

1990 27-9 2nd SEC, 6th NCAA championships

1991 18-16 3rd SEC, 7th NCAA championships

1992 8-20 5th SEC, 7th NCAA regional

1993 15-13 4th SEC, T-7th NCAA championships

1994 19-9-1 3rd SEC, 8th NCAA championships

1995 20-9 2nd SEC, 9th NCAA championships

1996 13-13 5th SEC, 3rd NCAA regional

1997 16-13-1 3rd SEC, 12th NCAA championships

1998 20-13 3rd SEC, 9th NCAA championships

1999 17-10 4th SEC, 9th NCAA championships

2000 21-8-1 T-2nd SEC, 9th NCAA championships

2001 14-7 4th SEC, 3rd NCAA regional

2002 16-14 4th SEC, 8th NCAA championships

2003 18-15 4th SEC, 10th NCAA championships

2004 22-9 3rd SEC, 7th NCAA championships

2005 26-7 2nd SEC, 9th NCAA championships

2006 19-16 4th SEC, 8th NCAA championships

2007 19-13 4th SEC, 7th NCAA championships

2008 26-12 4th SEC, 5th NCAA Super Six

2009 24-12 4th SEC, 6th NCAA Super Six

2010 15-13-1 4th SEC, 9th NCAA championships

2011 8-15 5th SEC, 3rd NCAA regional

2012 14-17 4th SEC, 9th NCAA championships

2013 25-11 3rd SEC, 5th NCAA Super Six

2014 26-9 3rd SEC, 3rd NCAA Super Six

2015 25-6 2nd SEC, 10th NCAA championships

2016 31-6 3rd SEC, NCAA runner-up

2017 34-2 (7-0 SEC) 1st SEC regular season, 1st SEC championship, NCAA runner-up

2018 33-5 (7-0 SEC) 1st SEC regular season, 1st SEC championship, 4th NCAA Super Six

2019 28-5 (4-3 SEC) 1st SEC championship, NCAA runner-up

2020 14-2 (5-2 SEC)

LONGEST TENURED SEC COACHES

School Coach Sport Years

LSU D-D Breaux Gymnastics 43 (1978-2020)

South Carolina Mark Berson Men's soccer 42 (1978-)*

Georgia Jack Bauerle Swimming & diving 41 (1979-)*

Kentucky Adolph Rupp Men's basketball 41 (1930-52, 1953-72)

*-active

NOTE: If Berson coaches at South Carolina this fall he will tie Breaux’s record.

LSU ACCOLADES UNDER BREAUX

Record of 816-427-7

8 NCAA championship finals Appearances (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

35 Consecutive NCAA regional appearances

30 NCAA championships appearances

15 Individual national titles

19 regional titles

1 Honda Award recipient

3 AAI award winners

1 NCAA Woman of the Year finalist

266 All-America honors

22 SEC champions with 44 SEC titles

93 All-SEC honors

160 Scholastic All-Americans

7 SEC Gymnasts of the Year

6 SEC championships

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments