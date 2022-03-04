Scratched gymnasts, upgraded scores and a rarely-if-ever-seen do-over. It all added up to a strange, controversial night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center — and for No. 5-ranked LSU, a frustrating loss to No. 10 Kentucky.
Friday night heights? Not for the Tigers. Not hardly.
LSU battled through adversity came up just short by a 197.500-197.450 count before 12,838 fans in the PMAC.
There were highlights for the Tigers, most of them involving star sophomore Haleigh Bryant. She won or shared four of the five individual titles, including a career-high 39.750 to win the all-around title, besting UK’s Raena Worley (39.600), who came in with the nation’s best all-around season average.
But even that effort was drowned out by the aggravation of how this meet slipped away from LSU at the end.
It appeared LSU had a 148.200-148.175 lead going into the final rotation, but Kentucky’s Isabella Magnelli got her floor score changed from a 9.825 to a 9.875 when a protest by her coaches led to the start value on her routine being upgraded. That gave the Wildcats a slim 148.225-148.200 lead on the Tigers as UK went to beam and LSU went to floor.
That’s when the craziness truly ensued. Going in the fifth spot on beam, Kentucky’s Josie Angeny fell then landed on her knees on the dismount, appearing to push off the rubber stopper at the end of the beam as she did so. The stopper came loose, resulting in another protest from Kentucky that gave Angeny a do-over as the meet drew to a close.
Instead of a score that would have been around 9.0 or worse, Angeny came up with a 9.825, giving Kentucky the .050 win over LSU.
LSU coach Jay Clark argued against the decision to no avail, saying the meet judges misinterpreted the rule.
“That’s not a functional part of the beam,” a disgusted Clark said afterward. “It’s cosmetic. It’s not something you dismount off of. She either hit it or it just popped out. I didn’t see it.
“I don’t fault Kentucky for fighting for their gymnasts. That’s what they’re supposed to do. Whether the rule is applied correctly is up to the meet referee.”
Despite the controversial ending, Clark said his team put itself in position to get beaten.
“For me, that (ruling) is not the story,” he said. “The story is even with that, if we’d done what we were supposed to do, we wouldn’t be talking about that. We’d be talking about a win. I’m not mad at Kentucky and I’m not mad at the officials. They caught a break.”
LSU dropped to 8-3 overall while Kentucky improved to 7-3. Both teams finished 4-3 in Southeastern Conference competition.
While not pleasing to Clark, LSU’s score will actually allow the Tigers to drop a lower one from earlier this season and improve their NQS: their National Qualifying Score. It is by that score that the SEC Championship meet and the NCAA regionals will be seeded.
Of more immediate concern was the health of junior All-American Kiya Johnson.
The 2021 SEC floor champion has been battling a chronic Achilles tendon problem since her freshman year. Friday night, Clark said she aggravated the calf muscle on her other leg. The result was two un-Johnson-like scores of 9.825 on vault and bars and a scratch on LSU’s final two events of the night, beam and floor.
“We were in the locker room after warmups and our trainer said, ‘I don’t think she can go,’ ” Clark said. “(Johnson) came out and said she thought she could go. She did warmup and touch (on vault), but I could see it in her eyes. I said, ‘Do not feel like you have to do this. I need you to be honest about where you are.’ (Our trainer) felt it was safe for her to go, but clearly she was bothered by it.”
Instead of Johnson on beam and floor, both events where she has scored perfect 10s in the past, LSU subbed in seniors Sami Durante on beam and Sarah Edwards on floor. Durante fell and had a 9.20 that LSU didn’t count, while Edwards tied a career high with a 9.925 in LSU’s final routine of the night.
“I was glad I was able to help my team,” Edwards said. “It was my goal to anchor something. I’d never done that. It was a senior moment. I started crying.”
But that wasn’t enough to beat Kentucky, which then got the 9.825 from Angeny. Her score gave Kentucky a 49.275 on beam to LSU’s 47.250 on floor.
With Johnson limited, the Tigers got a clutch all-around performance from Bryant. The 2021 NCAA vault champion bested Worley 9.95-9.90 to win the vault title, then shared the top of the podium with Durante and Worley with 9.95s on beam. The scores were career high-tying marks for the two LSU gymnasts.
Led by Worley’s score on bars, Kentucky posted a school record 49.500 on that event to take a .150 lead on LSU, which got a 49.350 on vault. Bryant won beam with a 9.95, while Edwards and Worley tied for first on floor with 9.925s.
The Tigers wrap up the regular season at home next Friday against No. 4 Utah. First vault is again set for 7:30 p.m., with the meet shown on a streaming basis only on SECNetwork+.
Meet scores
1. #10 Kentucky 197.500 (Vault — 49.325, Bars — 49.500, Beam — 49.275, Floor — 49.400)
2. #5 LSU 197.450 (Vault — 49.350, Bars — 49.425, Beam — 49.425, Floor — 49.250)
Individual (includes first place and all LSU competitors)
All-around – 1. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 39.750; 2. Raena Worley, Kentucky, 39.600; 3. Jillian Procasky, Kentucky, 39.200.
Vault – 1. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.95; 4. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.875; T5. Elena Arenas, KJ Johnson, LSU, 9.85; T9. Kiya Johnson, LSU, 9.825; 12. Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.775.
Bars – T1. Haleigh Bryant, Sami Durante, LSU, Raena Worley, Kentucky, 9.95; T6. Olivia Dunne, LSU, 9.875; T9. Kiya Johnson, Elena Arenas, LSU, 9.825; 11. Alyona Shchennikova, LSU, 9.80.
Beam – 1. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.95; T3. Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.90; 6. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.85; T7. Elena Arenas, LSU, 9.825; 12. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.20.
Floor – T1. Sarah Edwards, LSU, Raena Worley, Kentucky, 9.925; 3. Haleigh Bryant, LSU, 9.90; 8. Aleah Finnegan, LSU, 9.825; T9. Olivia Dunne, KJ Johnson, LSU, 9.80; 11. Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.75.
Attendance: 12,838.