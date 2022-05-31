Of the 16 regionals in the NCAA baseball tournament, it's hard to imagine many of them topping the Hattiesburg regional in terms of atmosphere and intensity.
This marks the first time that Southern Miss has earned the right to host a regional since 2017, and the Golden Eagles will be joined at Pete Taylor Park by No. 2 seed LSU, No. 3 Kennesaw State and No. 4 Army.
The states of Louisiana and Mississippi have become the center of the college baseball universe over the last decade or so with huge crowds and national title contenders. This season, Southern Miss is the only program in the two states hosting a regional.
The drive from Baton Rouge to Hattiesburg is just a little more than 2½ hours, but most LSU fans probably haven’t set foot in Pete Taylor Park. They’re more likely to have experienced their Mississippi college baseball baptisms with trips to Ole Miss or Mississippi State — two SEC rivals that are every bit as passionate about the game as Tigers fans.
While the Southern Miss ballpark doesn’t hold north of 12,000 fans like those at Ole Miss and Mississippi State, it will be packed for each Southern Miss game this weekend with crowds in the neighborhood of 5,000.
The best way to describe what fans from LSU will experience in Hattiesburg is a more pure version of college baseball in Mississippi. There will be fewer casual fans who are there just for the party (although there will be a party), and a higher percentage of die-hard supporters who hang on every ball and strike.
Southern Miss has its own version of the Vandy Whistler with a fan who screams “Throw it in the dirt!” when the opposing pitcher gets ready to go into the windup. Southern Miss fans add an extra “Dirt!” at the end of each blood-curdling chant.
He’s more cringeworthy and unnerving than the Vandy Whistler, and likely more effective at giving his team an edge. Thankfully, he’s not as incessant.
Beyond the right-field fence sits “The Roost,” an area where Southern Miss fans line up their trucks in reserved spots to tailgate. You’ll see Guatemalan flags hanging in honor of the Montenegro brothers, Gabe and Rodrigo, who play for the Golden Eagles. When there’s an error in the field, you’ll see a couple of boots on sticks pop up just above the right-field fence. There’s also a train horn stationed in The Roost that sounds after home runs and Southern Miss victories.
Southern Miss baseball is growing
The last time LSU set foot in Pete Taylor Park was on April 9, 2008, when a then stadium-record crowd of 5,658 showed up to watch an 8-4 win for the Tigers.
With USM’s trip to the College World Series in 2009 and six consecutive seasons of 40 wins or more, the Golden Eagles baseball fan base has expanded since the Tigers last came to Hattiesburg.
HATTIESBURG REGIONAL— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 30, 2022
1️⃣ @SouthernMissBSB
2️⃣ @LSUbaseball
3️⃣ @KSUOwlsBaseball
4️⃣ @ArmyWP_Baseball #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/jjHgMmK0Vy
USM set a new Pete Taylor Park record for single-game attendance on April 2 when 5,706 showed up to watch a weekend game against Louisiana Tech. That number was easily eclipsed on May 11 with 6,346 on hand for the Ole Miss game.
Attendance is usually capped somewhere shy of 5,000 for tournament settings. USM does a good job of making sure a large chunk of tickets go to members of the athletic department’s Eagle Club. The LSU, Kennesaw State or Army fans who do get in will be among the lucky ones.
There were a limited number of tickets available Tuesday morning, and they were going fast. The secondary market may be the best option for fans coming in from Louisiana and elsewhere.
On the first day of action Friday, Southern Miss takes on Army at 1 p.m. with LSU-Kennesaw State set for a 6 p.m. first pitch.
Hattiesburg prepares for LSU fans
There's always been a large Louisiana presence in Hattiesburg and on the USM campus. Louisiana residents made up 7.5% of the 2021 fall enrollment with a large chunk of those students coming from St. Tammany Parish, according to USM’s chief communications officer Jim Coll — a transplanted New Orleanian himself.
Hattiesburg, a city of about 46,000, should be bustling throughout the weekend with local hotels, bars and restaurants packed.
One bar that's always busy with baseball fans is the 4th Street Bar, which is located a short walk from Pete Taylor Park. When one of the bar’s owners, Slade White, found out that LSU was in the Hattiesburg regional, he came in on the Memorial Day holiday to make sure his staff was ready and put in a larger order of supplies than usual.
“My wife went to the pool and I came in to work,” White said. “Mentally and physically, I know it’s going to be a long weekend."
White, a native of Brookhaven, Mississippi, is in a substantial group that shares both LSU and Southern Miss allegiances. He grew up going to games at both schools before attending USM.
“I know (LSU fans) travel and spend money,” White said. “I told my bartenders as soon as the regional was released that LSU was coming to town, and they were going to bring a lot of folks with them.”
As for the fans who make it to Pete Taylor Park for the first time, White believes it’ll be worth the trip.
“I think they’ll be kind of surprised by how nice our field is,” White said. “It’ll be a different energy for a ballpark that size. It’ll be rowdy, but respectful.”