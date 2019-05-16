at LSU's Tiger Park
Game 1
WHO: No. 3 seed Louisiana Tech (44-14) vs. No. 2 seed Texas Tech (39-14)
WHEN: 2 p.m. Friday
ONLINE: ESPN3
COACHES: Louisiana Tech: Mark Montgomery (7th season, 225-159; 555-481 overall); Texas Tech: Adrian Gregory (fifth season, 102-124).
HOW THEY GOT HERE: Louisiana Tech won the C-USA tournament for an automatic bid; Texas Tech finished fourth in the Big 12, ranked 19th in RPI for at-large bid.
TOP PLAYERS: Louisiana Tech: OF Jazlyn Crowder (.374, 5 HRs, 55 RBIs), P Krystal De La Cruz (17-3, 2.18 ERA); Texas Tech: OF Karli Hamilton (.424, 5 HR, 41 RBIs), P Missy Zoch (16-10, 2.70 ERA).
KEY TO VICTORY: Louisiana Tech: Getting the running game going. Techsters have moderate power with 46 homers but have stolen 115 bases. Three players have at least 20 steals. Texas Tech: Swing big. The Raiders have hit 64 homers, led by Trenity Edwards with 14.
Game 2
WHO: No. 4 seed Monmouth (36-16) vs. No. 1 seed LSU (40-16)
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Friday
ONLINE: ESPN3
RADIO: WBRP-FM, 107.3 FM
COACHES: Monmouth: Shannon Salzburg (4th season, 122-84; 318-316-1 overall); LSU: Beth Torina (8th season, 319-141; 448-253 overall)
HOW THEY GOT HERE: Monmouth won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament for an automatic bid; LSU finished in a three-way tie for second place in the SEC and was No. 10 in RPI rankings.
TOP PLAYERS: Monmouth: 1B Kayla Rosado (.378, 5 HRs, 32 RBIs), P Alyssa Irons (30-10, 1.47 ERA); LSU: 3B Amanda Sanchez (.400, 8 HRs, 52 RBIs), P Shelbi Sunseri (12-8, 2.20 ERA).
KEY TO VICTORY: Monmouth: Scratch out a few runs to support Irons, who leads the nation with 257⅓ innings pitched and has a .182 batting average against. LSU: Play long ball and avoid walks. The Tigers have hit a school record 67 homers to help carry a young pitching staff.