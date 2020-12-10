LSU plays No. 6 Florida at 6 p.m. Saturday night. These are the top Florida players to watch.
1. Kyle Trask, quarterback
Trask leads the country with 38 touchdown passes, making him a likely finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He has tossed 3,243 yards and only three interceptions. Florida’s offense flows through Trask and the passing game. He threw for less than 300 yards once this season, regularly eclipsing the milestone.
2. Kyle Pitts, tight end
The most dynamic of Florida’s offensive playmakers, Pitts is an athletic marvel. His speed can stretch the defense, and his size at 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds creates matchups headaches. This season, Pitts averaged 91.6 yards per game and caught 11 touchdowns, despite missing almost three games with a concussion.
3. Brenton Cox Jr., defensive end
Cox transferred from Georgia, and after sitting out one season, he leads Florida in sacks (4), tackles for loss (8.5) and quarterback hurries (13). He also has 35 total tackles. Out of all the players on Florida’s defensive front, Cox is the most capable of disrupting opposing quarterbacks.