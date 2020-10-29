LSU senior Travez Moore, a linebacker and defensive end, has announced that he will be opting out the remainder of the 2020 season.
Moore's decision is yet another blow to LSU's depth on the defensive line, and he is the most recent player to sit out of a college football season that has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I want to thank (LSU) for all that it has done for me and I am thankful for my teammates and the relationship I built here at the university," Moore wrote on Twitter Thursday. "I will be opting out (of) the 2020 season."
The 6-foot-4, 242-pound Bastrop native played in three games this season, and he recorded three tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack. He was listed as a linebacker on the official roster, but he was also used as a reserve pass rusher at defensive end.
Moore recorded his sack against Vanderbilt, when he rushed off the left edge as a defensive end.
The LSU defensive line has taken several depth hits since before the season began. Tyler Shelvin, the team's projected starting defensive tackle, opted out of the season, joining LSU's starting nickel safety, Kary Vincent, and star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner.
Sophomore defensive tackle Nelson Jenkins opted out shortly after Shelvin, only to reverse his decision a day later, but the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Plaquemine High graduate has yet to play in a game this season.
Moore's decision to opt out comes a day after defensive tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Ika entered the season as a possible contender for a starting spot, but since starting against Vanderbilt, he was relegated to a reserve role.