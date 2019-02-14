As the start of the collegiate baseball season looms, we break down the Southeastern Conference's contenders and dark horses for a conference title and/or national championship. Each school's 2018 record sits in parentheses next to the team name.

SEC EAST

CONTENDERS

Florida (49-21 Overall, 20-10 SEC)

The Gators have to replace three first-round picks, but there’s a reason they have made four-straight trips to Omaha: they know how to reload. Florida will rely on a lot of young players.

Georgia (39-21, 18-12)

Georgia broke out last year, hosting a regional in its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011. The Bulldogs have strong pitching and defense, but they must replace the heart of the lineup.

Vanderbilt (35-27, 16-14)

A preseason top-2 team, Vanderbilt returns an experienced roster that fell just short of an appearance in last year’s College World Series. Its weekend rotation and most of its lineup came back.

DARK HORSES

Kentucky (34-22, 13-17)

Not only does Kentucky have 22 first-year players, it also has a new ballpark. The Wildcats built a $49 million stadium, which opens this year. They had 13 players taken in last year’s draft.

South Carolina (37-26, 17-13)

One year after missing the postseason entirely, the Gamecocks reached the super regionals last year in their first season under head coach Mark Kingston. However, most of that team left.

BETTER LUCK NEXT YEAR

Missouri (34-22, 12-18)

Missouri has not finished above .500 in conference play since joining the SEC in 2013, and now it's wrapped up in NCAA sanctions following an investigation into academic misconduct.

Tennessee (29-27, 12-18)

The Vols haven’t won more than 30 games in four years. Second-year coach Tony Vitello must work with a pitching staff that gave up more than five runs per game last season.

SEC WEST

CONTENDERS

Arkansas (48-21, 21-12)

The Razorbacks lost seven starters from a team that almost won the national championship last year, but they had four players on the preseason All-SEC first team, the most in the conference.

LSU (39-27, 15-15)

The Tigers are a consensus top-2 team hungry to win their first national title in a decade. Three seniors provide experience, and LSU signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.

Mississippi State (39-29, 15-15)

New head coach Chris Lemonis takes over an experienced team that last season survived a mid-season firing of its head coach and still made the CWS for the first time since 2013.

Ole Miss (48-17, 18-12)

The Rebels are coming off a season in which they won the SEC Tournament but lost a regional they hosted. They must replace two starters and the entire weekend rotation.

DARK HORSES

Alabama (27-29, 8-22)

The Crimson Tide, who did not win a series against an SEC West team last season, are in their second year under head coach Brad Bohannon. League coaches predicted they will finish last in the division.

Auburn (43-23, 15-15)

Auburn’s season hinges on the need to replace talent. Half of the roster is new, and the Tigers have to find a new ace after Casey Mize went No. 1 overall in the draft.

Texas A&M (40-22, 13-17)

Loaded with left-handed pitchers, the Aggies look to return to Omaha after last season ended at the regionals. Shortstop Braden Shewmake and second baseman Bryce Blaum form an intriguing combo.