The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' road opener with No. 9 Texas on Saturday night.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 27, Texas 24
Yes, LSU's offense has made the jump to the modern spread. But Texas is familiar with it, and several Longhorns players compared it to those they've seen in the Big 12. Defense will be the difference, and the big turnover in the big game will likely decide this one.
Wilson Alexander
LSU 31, Texas 21
LSU’s revamped offense looked legitimate last weekend, and though the Tigers might not score 55 points again, they’ll move the ball enough on Texas’ defense. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger will keep the score close, but LSU's defense puts the game away, proving the Tigers are a title contender.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 32, Texas 21
The Tigers' new RPO offense was brilliant against Georgia Southern. But this will be a real test, a road game with 100,000 Longhorns fans going bonkers. Texas QB Sam Ehlinger will test LSU's defense, too, but the Tigers have enough of an edge on this side of the ball to pull away late.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 31, Texas 20
The Tigers were impressive in the passing game in their season opener, but they figure to get a truer test from the Longhorns. On the other hand, Texas may be rattled after giving up 340 passing yards to Louisiana Tech. That's a big green light for LSU to let the football fly again.