LSU will start true freshman TJ Finley at quarterback this weekend against South Carolina, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday evening.

Finley earned the start over fellow true freshman Max Johnson after a two-week competition. Orgeron intends to play both quarterbacks in the game. Neither has taken a college snap.

“It was a very close battle, but at the end, we felt TJ nudged Max just a little,” Orgeron said. “I wish I could start two.”

Playing the true freshmen became a necessity after redshirt junior Myles Brennan suffered an abdominal injury in the first quarter Oct. 10 against Missouri. Despite trouble rotating, Brennan threw for 430 yards and four touchdowns.

Brennan’s injury, which doesn't require surgery, limited him more as adrenaline wore off. He wouldn’t have played against Florida last weekend, a game postponed because of coronavirus cases within the Gators' program, and he hasn’t practiced this week.

Brennan threw for the first time since his injury Wednesday. He will dress out for the game against South Carolina, but Orgeron doesn’t expect him to play. His status remains week-to-week as LSU waits for his injury to heal.

“We've become patient,” Orgeron said. “Let's wait and see when he's going to be ready.”

LSU has started seven true freshman quarterbacks all-time, the most recent being Brandon Harris against Auburn in 2014. They've combined for a 3-4 record.

LSU doesn’t plan to change its offense with Brennan’s absence, Orgeron said, though it does want to run the ball more efficiently to reach manageable third-down conversions. Finley edged Johnson by completing a couple more third-down passes at practice, an area LSU needed to improve after going 0-for-10 against Missouri. Orgeron said the decision between starting Finley or Johnson “could’ve been the flip of a coin.”

“I want to give both a chance, but it all depends on the flow of the game,” Orgeron said. “If TJ gets hot, I'm not going to take him out. We're not going to be impatient with him either. I do want to play both. I want to see what both of them can do.”

Finley, a former three-star recruit, enrolled early at LSU. He joined the team during bowl practices after throwing for 59 touchdowns and almost 6,500 yards in three seasons at Ponchatoula High School. Though Ponchatoula used sophomore linemen and receivers during Finley’s senior year, he guided the team to the first round of the playoffs.

“He's built for this moment,” Finley’s mother, Dr. Shannon Finley, said earlier this week.

Known as the purest passer between LSU’s two freshman quarterbacks, Finley completed a higher percentage of his throws during preseason camp because of his 6-foot-6 frame and ability to make back-shoulder throws, Orgeron said. In LSU’s final scrimmage, Finley recorded 121 yards passing.

Finley weighed about 260 pounds when he enrolled at LSU, but he lost 20-25 pounds by the time preseason camp began. The weight loss increased Finley’s mobility, and he improved at reading defenses, a skill he further developed by watching former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I think he's come a long way,” Orgeron said. “Now, a lot of bullets are going to be flying Saturday. They're going to come after him. Let's find out. But I do believe he'll do well. Both of them will.”

Johnson, the son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson and the nephew of former Georgia coach Mark Richt, also enrolled early. Orgeron has described Johnson, a left-handed passer, as more of a scrambler, even though Johnson didn’t run much during his high school career.

Orgeron said Johnson will play Saturday, and he hopes the quarterbacks receive equal reps. As LSU’s quarterback situation now hinges on Brennan’s health, Johnson could still assert himself as the starter.

“If Max does a better job and Myles Brennan's hurt next week, he's going to start,” Orgeron said. “It's all about competition.”