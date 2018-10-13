Joe Burrow was all business at a rowdy Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

A week after throwing his first two career interceptions in a tough loss to Florida, the hard-nosed quarterback looked confident as ever in leading No. 13 LSU (6-1) to a 36-16 victory over No. 2 Georgia (6-1).

Burrow went 15-30 passing for just 200 yards and no touchdowns, but he did the most damage with his legs. He took 13 carries for 66 yards, which including two touchdowns from the goal line. His most effective carry came on a read-option keeper in the fourth quarter that went for 49 yards and essentially put the game out of reach.

Oh, and he didn't have an interception.

Below is what the junior quarterback had to say after the upset that led fans to storm the field.

