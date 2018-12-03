Former LSU basketball star Tasmin Mitchell will be the guest speaker Thursday for Will Wade's December Tipoff Luncheon at the L'Auberge Hotel and Casino.
Mitchell, who played at Denham Springs High School, is now a member of Wade's staff as the program's director of student-athlete development following a successful pro career overseas.
At LSU, Mitchell played on two SEC championship teams in 2006 and 2010 and was a key member of the Tigers' 2006 squad that reached the Final Four.
LSUsports.net digital reporter Cody Worsham will also be on the program to discuss his new basketball podcast “Boot Up.”
The event is held in the Bon Temps Buffet at the rear of the casino area. The buffet is available at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins around 12:10 p.m.