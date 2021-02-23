LSU baseball slid out of the top-10 in the latest polls, two of which didn't account for games played Monday night.
The Tigers opened their season by beating Air Force 6-1, then Sunday afternoon they lost to Air Force 6-5 because of defensive errors and a blown save. LSU then beat Louisiana Tech 16-7 on Monday night.
Multiple teams, including four in the Southeastern Conference Western Division, played games Monday night after winter weather changed some opening weekend schedules. However, Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America didn't account for Monday's games.
Here are the latest polls. LSU's previous ranking is in parentheses. Two polls, Perfect Game and the USA Today Coaches' Poll, weren't released as of Tuesday morning.
— Collegiate Baseball: 11 (7)
— D1 Baseball: 11 (12)
— Baseball America: 13 (10)
LSU (2-1) plays its first road game Wednesday night against UL. It then hosts Youngstown State and Nicholls State this weekend.