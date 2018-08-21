Suspended LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Dallas County on Aug. 2, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department told The Advocate. The arrest came the day before the Tigers' preseason camp began.

LSU Athletics Department officials confirmed they were notified of Ingram's arrest Aug. 2 and that the alleged incident occurred before his time at LSU.

The sheriff's department arrested Ingram, 19, a native of DeSoto, Texas, on a warrant made by the DeSoto Police Department. The police department told The Advocate that on Aug. 22, 2017, it had received a report from Child Protective Services.

LSU offensive line takes hit with Ed Ingram suspended; here's how line will shuffle One of the few stable portions of an LSU roster full of questions took a hit on the first day of preseason camp.

CPS said Tuesday it could not confirm the existence of the case because of state confidentiality laws.

The Advocate has requested additional records, and the police department said it was seeking the Texas Attorney General's review before releasing material.

It is not clear when the incident occurred.

Ingram committed to LSU on Feb. 1, 2017 and played as a true freshman that fall.

The victim was a minor, the DeSoto Police Department said, but it would not disclose the exact age.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Head coach Ed Orgeron said Aug. 3 that Ingram was suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

Can't see video below? Click here.

"We have a policy set in place with the university," Orgeron said. "He broke that policy, so we just need to see what happens."

According to the LSU Athletic Department Code of Conduct, any athlete who receives felony charges "will be immediately suspended."

On Saturday, Orgeron said he would not provide an update on Ingram because it was “a legal matter.”

Starting LSU lineman Ed Ingram suspended, Orgeron says; here's how the line will shuffle LSU projected starting right guard Ed Ingram has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, coach Ed Orgeron said Friday.

According to documents obtained by The Advocate, Ingram was released on a total bail amount of $40,000 on Aug. 4 with bond conditions that permitted him to leave the state of Texas. The conditions prohibited Ingram from communication with the victim and "contact with any minor child."

According to court documents, Ingram was assigned a court-appointed attorney, Dalerie Moore, who has not returned phone calls made by The Advocate.

Ingram is a 6-4, 314-pound sophomore from DeSoto, Texas, and he started in 12 games at right guard in 2017.