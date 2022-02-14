The LSU women's basketball team went 3-0 last week and moved up three places to No. 11 in The Associated Press poll Monday.
Victories against Ole Miss, No. 17 Georgia and Texas A&M propelled the Tigers, who improved their record to 21-4 and 9-3 in SEC play.
LSU, riding a four-game winning streak, is in third place in the SEC behind South Carolina (11-1) and Tennessee (10-2). Florida (8-3) plays at Auburn (1-10) Monday night.
South Carolina (23-1 overall) stayed at No. 1 for the 15th consecutive week, followed by Stanford (21-3), Louisville (22-2), North Carolina State (23-3) and Indiana (18-3).
LSU plays at Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Thursday and hosts Florida at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Same formula
LSU used its same formula Sunday to beat Texas A&M 74-58 on the Aggies' home floor, sweeping the two games. Guards Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris, a former Aggie, scored 25 points each and were a combined 17 of 30 shooting, 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Outside of Pointer and Morris, LSU was 8 for 29 from the field and starting forwards Autumn Newby and Faustine Aifuwa combined for 13 points and 21 rebounds. LSU coach Kim Mulkey was asked if having two players handle 65% of the scoring is sustainable as the season goes on.
“Buddy, it is what we have,” Mulkey replied. “For 21 games, we’ve done it. I don’t know about sustaining anything; all I know is we’ve got to win. We fight hard to win. It may be ugly at times. It may be impressive. But 21-4 — we’ll take it.”
Morris torches old team
Alexis Morris seems to save her best games for her former team. She had a career high 30 in the first meeting against A&M and in the two games combined is 19 of 32 from the field, 7 of 14 on 3-pointers and 10 of 14 from the foul line. She has added 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal.
LSU trailed by six at halftime but scorched the Aggies with a 27-point third quarter to win going away.
“I thought we got clean looks in the first half but not as many as in the second half,” Mulkey said. “I don’t know if it was A&M’s defense was fresh, or fatigue. I know in the second half we pushed the ball in transition better. We’re a team (that's) going to run every chance we get.
“I didn’t have to say much at halftime. We just didn’t play good. I may need to give A&M credit for that. I told them, ‘You’re only down six and you’ve played as poorly as you can.’ ”
Grand reception
LSU had lots of fan support Sunday. Several fans from the Houston area drove to College Station, as did several of Mulkey’s fans and friends from Waco, where she coached Baylor for 21 years.
Before the game, Mulkey handed out 200 King Cakes she brought from Calandro’s Grocery in Baton Rouge and handed them out before the game while mingling with fans and taking pictures.
“You spend 21 years of your life in central Texas, your kids grow up there, you have lifetime friends. For them to come and cheer for LSU and our staff, I wanted to do something special in return,” Mulkey said. “Had we lost, I wouldn’t have regretted it. I love Baylor; I love the Baylor fans, my former players. You all know why I came home. I love the LSU fans that came here. It was a great contingency of people hollering at the end, L-S-U.”
Goodbye Gary
Mulkey has a longtime association with A&M coach Gary Blair, an assistant at Louisiana Tech when Mulkey was a player. He also coached at Stephen F. Austin and Arkansas, crossing paths with Mulkey as a coach.
“My very first NCAA playoff game was against Gary Blair when he was at Arkansas,” Mulkey recalled. “I have some fond memories, but Gary has many more memories than I do.
“It’s time for Gary to retire, enjoy life and tell stories. I know I can’t coach as long as he coached. I was fortunate enough to play at La Tech when he was an assistant. I’ve been fortunate to coach against many of his teams.”