In updated numbers Monday from BetOnline.ag, LSU's odds of winning the national championship as well as Joe Burrow's chances of claiming the Heisman Trophy were dramatically lower than a week ago.
Following its 65-14 win over Northwestern State on Saturday night, No. 4-ranked LSU has the fifth-lowest odds to win it all, while Burrow is the third choice to take the Heisman.
The Tigers, who were 14 to 1 after beating then-No. 9 Texas on the road, are now 10 to 1 behind Clemson (9-4), Alabama (3-1), Georgia (6-1) and Ohio State (9-1). LSU had the sixth-lowest odds last week.
Burrow, who wasn't even on the Heisman radar after the first week of the season, was the eighth choice following his performance against Texas at 18 to 1.
On Monday, he was at 4 to 1, behind only Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (2-1) and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts (3-1).