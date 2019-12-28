LSU has been rewriting the record books all season faster than the ink can dry -- and that was especially true in a Peach Bowl rout of Oklahoma.

Led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the Tigers set at least 25 bowl, school or conference records as they decimated the Sooners 63-28.

Wow! LSU on to the national championship after Peach Bowl blowout of Oklahoma ATLANTA — Some people call New Orleans "The Big Easy." That may as well be the nickname of LSU's 63-28 Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma — perh…

Scroll below for a list of what we've compiled so far, with more likely to crop up as the data gets compiled.

JOE BURROW

LSU single-game passing TD record : 7; previous: 6 (2019, Burrow vs. Vanderbilt)

: 7; previous: 6 (2019, Burrow vs. Vanderbilt) LSU Career passing TDs : 71; Previous: 69 (Hodson, 1986-’89)

: 71; Previous: 69 (Hodson, 1986-’89) Peach Bowl TD passes: 7; Previous: 5 (Jeff Blake, 92)

7; Previous: 5 (Jeff Blake, 92) Peach Bowl passing yards : Burrow 493; Previous: Chuck Hartlieb, 1988

: Burrow 493; Previous: Chuck Hartlieb, 1988 FBS First half touchdowns : 7, Burrow 2019 tied with four others

: 7, Burrow 2019 tied with four others SEC/Bowl record for TDs responsible for : 8

: 8 SEC/Bowl record for TD passes : 7 (Burrow tied with Cooper Rush, 7, 2014 Bahamas Bowl)

: 7 (Burrow tied with Cooper Rush, 7, 2014 Bahamas Bowl) Longest pass in Peach Bowl/CFP Semi : 62, Burrow to Moss

: 62, Burrow to Moss SEC record for TDs responsible for: 59, Burrow; Previous: 55 (Tim Tebow)

JUSTIN JEFFERSON

Most receiving TDs in Peach Bowl, CFP, NY6 : 4

: 4 Most receiving yards in Peach Bowl, CFP, NY6 : 206; Previous: Travis Rudolph (201)

: 206; Previous: Travis Rudolph (201) LSU single-season catches : 99; previous: Josh Reed 94, 2001

: 99; previous: Josh Reed 94, 2001 FBS bowl record for TD catches : 4 (Jefferson tied)

: 4 (Jefferson tied) Peach Bowl, CFP, NY6 record for catches : 14, Jefferson; Previous: 9, Curtis Samuel (Fiesta Bowl, 2016)

: 14, Jefferson; Previous: 9, Curtis Samuel (Fiesta Bowl, 2016) SEC record for TD catches in a season: 18 (Jefferson, JaMarr Chase, Anthony Reidel tied)

CADE YORK

SEC record for kicking points in a season : 146; Previous: 141, Colt David (2007)

: 146; Previous: 141, Colt David (2007) Most PAT conversion in Peach Bowl, NY6, or CFP semi: 9, York

TEAM

Points in Peach Bowl : 63, LSU; Previous: (Texas A&M 52, 2013)

: 63, LSU; Previous: (Texas A&M 52, 2013) Yards in Peach Bowl : 692, LSU; Previous: 661

: 692, LSU; Previous: 661 Most yards in FBS bowl game : 692, LSU

: 692, LSU Most points by SEC team in bowl game : 63 (LSU tied)

: 63 (LSU tied) Most points in quarter of Peach Bowl or CFP semifinal : 28, LSU

: 28, LSU Most net passing yards in Peach Bowl or CFP semifinal : 532, LSU (Burrow and Brennan)

: 532, LSU (Burrow and Brennan) Peach Bowl/CFP semifinal record for passing first downs : 20, LSU; Previous: 17

: 20, LSU; Previous: 17 Most first downs in CFP semifinal/Peach Bowl: 31; Previous: 30, Oregon (Rose Bowl, 2015)