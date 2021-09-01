Freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers won’t play during LSU’s season opener against UCLA this weekend and may miss multiple games, coach Ed Orgeron said.

Nabers, who was expected to contribute after impressing throughout preseason camp, hasn't practiced this week because of a shoulder injury, according to a source.

"Malik will not be able to play," Orgeron said Wednesday morning on the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference. "I don't know if Malik will play until a couple games into the season. He's definitely going to be out for UCLA."

UCLA already played once this season. What did the game reveal about LSU's first opponent? LSU has the rare opportunity to watch its first opponent before the season opener. UCLA played a “Week 0” game against Hawaii, making the Bruins one of the only teams in the country to have already started their schedule.

Nabers broke out during his first preseason, drawing praise from Orgeron and fellow players in the midst of a crowded wide receiver room. The Tigers had eight other receivers vying for playing time alongside Kayshon Boutte.

While LSU will play without Nabers, Orgeron said the whole offensive line, junior running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery, junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks have practiced this week, assuaging some of the injury concerns that arrived during the preseason.

"Most of our team — not all — are back," Orgeron said. "Two or three guys are probably not going to be ready to play, but most of our team are back and we're excited about that."